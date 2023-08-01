Taylor Swift Takes Down Disneyland, Blows Up Rival Park

Who knew Taylor Swift would enter the theme park industry? (Really, we are not sure she even knows what has happened…)

If you have been paying attention to the music industry over the past few months, you know that Taylor Swift has been single-handedly dominating the nation, and world with her Eras Tour, celebrating all of her past albums in one collective performance. The artist has repeatedly broken Ticketmaster and has fans traveling the globe, following her from show to show, paying thousands for tickets, replicating her costumes, and crying uncontrollably at her performance. As we know, “From the “Lover”-era “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” opened the show to the “Midnights” album cut “Karma” that closed the three-hour-plus musical marathon, Swift left barely any song possibilities unsung.”

Most recently, Swift has been the cause of a “Beast Quake”, which is a Swiftie’s version of an earthquake. CBS News shared the information, “At two “Eras” tour concerts at Seattle’s Lumen Field on July 22 and 23, Swift and her fans managed to make enough noise and movement to actually rock the ground beneath them for four straight hours, causing a “Swift Quake,” according to Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University. While the seismic event caused by the concert was not an actual earthquake, its occurrence is still the subject of great curiosity amongst experts and pop fans alike.”

Well, after literally shaking the earth, Swift traveled to California, where she would then play in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 28 and 29. After discovering the news of the earthquake, the city of Santa Clara warned residents to expect traffic, road closures, and delays. Taylor Swift’s concert sparked so much interest in Santa Clara, that popular Cedar Fair amusement park California’s Great America decided to scrap their set list for the weekend, and only play Taylor Swift, to liven up their “Reputation”.

The decision to play Taylor Swift music all weekend was not met with total happiness, as those who are not major fans of the pop star’s music rejected the idea. Not only did the theme park play Swift’s music, but it acted as a parking lot for the concert. It was reported that “A deal between Levi’s Stadium and California’s Great America allowed the Taylor Swift concerts to use the theme park’s parking lot, exclusively. Anyone could park at the Great America parking lot, as long as they have a ticket to the theme park. California’s Great America surely had an increase in ticket sales, even if the actual attendance this weekend didn’t.”

So, if you wanted a space where you could “tailgate” and party before the concert, you could part at California’s Great America! The theme park said, “To use the parking lot on Friday and Saturday, all individuals in your vehicle must possess a valid park ticket. This means that everyone arriving in the vehicle must have their own Park admission ticket in order to utilize the parking facilities.” Food and drinks were sold at its Carnivale at Orleans Place, giving Swifties a place to pre-game before the concert.

The theme park also offered an “Eat, Drink, Relax” ticket package for $50, which included use of the restrooms, unlimited food, and a chance to hear the Taylor Swift concert from the Pavilion entrance of the theme park. This not only targeted fans who were going to the concert but fans who were not able to snag a ticket.

The parking lot was full of Swifties until 1:00 a.m. on both evenings, as the concert broke curfew each night. Well, it seems California’s Great America really said, “Look what you made me do” to all the Swifties in town, charging them through the roof to further enjoy the Swift experience.

There are a handful of theme parks in California, and although Santa Clara and Anaheim (Disneyland Resort’s location) are not close, California’s Great America certainly had Guests contemplating a visit to their theme park this past weekend.

California’s Great America is described as a theme park, “Featuring thrill rides, live entertainment, and South Bay Shores water park, California’s Great America is the top destination for thrill-seekers and families alike. If you are looking for things to do near San Jose, Great America has you covered with more than 60 rides, thrilling roller coasters, kid-sized fun in Planet Snoopy, and South Bay Shores water park – the only amusement park in Northern California that has a water park included with park admission. Exhilarating rides, tempting treats and restaurants, live entertainment and world-class events happening year-round means there’s always a reason to return.” It may not be Disneyland Resort, but it does offer thrills and fun for Guests of all ages, replacing Mickey Mouse with Snoopy.

