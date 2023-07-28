Taylor Swift Takes Over California Theme Park, Guests Infuriated

Taylor Swift + theme parks seems like a PERFECT combination for Swifties… but it seems that there are a lot of coaster fans who are not huge fans of the pop superstar.

If you have been paying attention to the music industry over the past few months, you know that Taylor Swift has been single-handedly dominating the nation, and world, with her Eras Tour, celebrating all of her past albums in one collective performance. The artist has repeatedly broken Ticketmaster, and has fans traveling the globe, following her from show to show, paying thousands for tickets, replicating her costumes, and crying uncontrollably at her performance. As we know, “From the “Lover”-era “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” that opened the show to the “Midnights” album cut “Karma” that closed the three-hour-plus musical marathon, Swift left barely any song possibilities unsung.”

Swift will next be performing at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara this evening, Friday, July 28, and tomorrow, Saturday, July 19. The sold out shows have caused the city to prep for the chaos and it has been said that “With traffic, delays and road closures expected, fans are encouraged to take public transit. Capitol Corridor is offering promotions and an adjusted schedule to accommodate Northern California concert-goers. Meanwhile, Caltrain will offer an additional post-event train on both nights. The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is offering 30% more light-rail train cars to its service plan, the most service it has offered for any event hosted at Levi’s Stadium, in anticipation of a record number of passengers.”

Now, California’s Great America, the Cedar Fair theme park, is joining in on the Swiftie fun. California’s Great America (@CAGreatAmerica) is officially converting their theme park into a Taylor Swift experience while the pop star is in town.

Swifties, get ready!✨ As Taylor Swift takes the stage at Levi's Stadium for 2 nights in a row, California's Great America will be playing her music this Friday and Saturday in the park! #SantaClaraTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour — California's Great America (@CAGreatAmerica) July 27, 2023

Who knew that they would one day be able to ride a coaster to “Love Story” by Taylor Swift?

Following this announcement, the theme park has actually been receiving more negative comments than positive regarding the change in their music.

📝 don’t go to California’s Great America this Friday or Saturday 📝 — Cal Jr. (@CalTheDude) July 28, 2023

I would want to die if I had to be there that day — Aidan Johnson (@jimmy__canda) July 27, 2023

Other Guests seemed to be happy with the change, stating, ” you just get it. 👏🫶”. Regardless of how people feel about the music change, it will only last a couple of days at the theme park, and is not set to be permanent.

California’s Great America is described as a theme park, “Featuring thrill rides, live entertainment, and South Bay Shores water park, California’s Great America is the top destination for thrill-seekers and families alike. If you are looking for things to do near San Jose, Great America has you covered with more than 60 rides, thrilling roller coasters, kid-sized fun in Planet Snoopy, and South Bay Shores water park – the only amusement park in Northern California that has a water park included with park admission. Exhilarating rides, tempting treats and restaurants, live entertainment and world-class events happening year-round means there’s always a reason to return.” It may not be Disneyland Resort, but it does offer thrills and fun for Guests of all ages, replacing Mickey Mouse with Snoopy.

For those who want to know, USA Today has a full set list for the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Eras set list

