Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Cancelation Will Ruin Disney’s Economy

In Florida, one of the main reasons that the economy is so strong in the state is due to the amount of tourism that it has. If you are going to Orlando, you have Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and more. There are also other areas of Florida like Miami, Daytona, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Panama City, Destin, and more that draw in massive crowds for its warm weather, and stunning beaches. What if we told you that Taylor Swift is actually able to undo it all with one move.

If you have been paying attention to the music industry over the past few months, you know that Taylor Swift has been single-handedly dominating the nation, and world with her Eras Tour, celebrating all of her past albums in one collective performance. The artist has repeatedly broken Ticketmaster and has fans traveling the globe, following her from show to show, paying thousands for tickets, replicating her costumes, and crying uncontrollably at her performance. As we know, “From the “Lover”-era “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” opened the show to the “Midnights” album cut “Karma” that closed the three-hour-plus musical marathon, Swift left barely any song possibilities unsung.”

Most recently, Swift has been the cause of a “Beast Quake”, which is a Swiftie’s version of an earthquake. CBS News shared the information, “At two “Eras” tour concerts at Seattle’s Lumen Field on July 22 and 23, Swift and her fans managed to make enough noise and movement to actually rock the ground beneath them for four straight hours, causing a “Swift Quake,” according to Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University. While the seismic event caused by the concert was not an actual earthquake, its occurrence is still the subject of great curiosity amongst experts and pop fans alike.”

Well, after literally shaking the earth, Swift traveled to California, where she would then play in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 28 and 29. After discovering the news of the earthquake, the city of Santa Clara warned residents to expect traffic, road closures, and delays. Taylor Swift’s concert sparked so much interest in Santa Clara, that the popular Cedar Fair amusement park California’s Great America decided to scrap their set list for the weekend and only play Taylor Swift, to liven up their “Reputation”.

Swift recently added a lot more Eras tour dates, three of which will be in Florida from October 18-20, 2024, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Of course, over the past few days, select fans have been announcing that they have attained the tickets after so many were waitlisted and millions signed up for the ticket drop. The Eras tour has been causing too many Taylor Swift to travel to various cities it is actually increasing the economy of the state when the Eras tour is in town.

Tejashullur took to TikTok to show how Taylor has been dramatically increasing tourism wherever she goes and that one show being canceled would have dramatic outcomes.

So, if Taylor Swift canceled her Florida eras tour, it could cause such large damage to the Florida tourism ecosystem in Miami, damaging the work that Disney has done for years. Considering Miami’s proximity to Disney, it is likely many Swifties would be heading the Most Magical Place on Earth after the concert.

Florida is one of the largest tourist locations due to Disney World. In a previous report by TEA/AECOM, the big winner with the highest visitation of any theme park in the world, who has been the winner for some time, goes to Magic Kingdom. According to the report, the famed theme park’s visitation totaled over 20,859,000 visitors in 2018, growing 2% from 2017 – 2018. Other Walt Disney World parks close to the top include Epcot at number seven with 12.4 million visitors and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at number eight with 11.2 million visitors. Disney’s Hollywood Studios saw an increase of 5% while Epcot only a 2% increase between 2017 and 2018.

Also found in Florida, Universal Orlando theme parks made it to the top of the list as well. Universal’s Islands of Adventure came in at number fourteen with 9.7 million visitors, up 2.5% from 2017. Universal Studios Florida came close to top ten at number eleven with 10.7 million visitors, only 122,000 visitors short from being number ten on the list.

In a win for Universal Orlando, its new water park Volcano Bay saw a 15% increase in attendance, making it the third-most popular water park in North America with 1.73 million visitors. Aquatica came in right behind it at number seven with 1.56 million visitors.

On top of that, the trend continued in the following years as Orlando ranked as one of Expedia’s most searched travel destinations for 2021. Despite the pandemic temporarily closing many of the tourist destinations in Orlando, it appears that travelers who may not have had visited in 2020 still ended up searching for Orlando vacations for their spring trips in 2021.

So, for Taylor Swift to be able to do all of this with just one show cancelation shows how strong her fandom is.

Taylor Swift Took Down Disneyland

Recently, Swift took down Disneyland by teaming up with a rival theme park. As we mentioned, Cedar Fair amusement park California’s Great America decided to scrap their set list for the weekend, and only play Taylor Swift, to liven up their “Reputation”.

The decision to play Taylor Swift music all weekend was not met with total happiness, as those who are not major fans of the pop star’s music rejected the idea. Not only did the theme park play Swift’s music, but it acted as a parking lot for the concert. It was reported that “A deal between Levi’s Stadium and California’s Great America allowed the Taylor Swift concerts to use the theme park’s parking lot, exclusively. Anyone could park at the Great America parking lot, as long as they have a ticket to the theme park. California’s Great America surely had an increase in ticket sales, even if the actual attendance this weekend didn’t.”

So, if you wanted a space where you could “tailgate” and party before the concert, you could part at California’s Great America! The theme park said, “To use the parking lot on Friday and Saturday, all individuals in your vehicle must possess a valid park ticket. This means that everyone arriving in the vehicle must have their own Park admission ticket in order to utilize the parking facilities.” Food and drinks were sold at its Carnivale at Orleans Place, giving Swifties a place to pre-game before the concert.

The theme park also offered an “Eat, Drink, Relax” ticket package for $50, which included use of the restrooms, unlimited food, and a chance to hear the Taylor Swift concert from the Pavilion entrance of the theme park. This not only targeted fans who were going to the concert but fans who were not able to snag a ticket.

The parking lot was full of Swifties until 1:00 a.m. on both evenings, as the concert broke curfew each night. Well, it seems California’s Great America really said, “Look what you made me do” to all the Swifties in town, charging them through the roof to further enjoy the Swift experience.

There are a handful of theme parks in California, and although Santa Clara and Anaheim (Disneyland Resort’s location) are not close, California’s Great America certainly had Guests contemplating a visit to their theme park this past weekend.

Taylor Swift Eras set list

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” “Cruel Summer” “The Man” “You Need to Calm Down” “Lover” “The Archer” “Fearless” “You Belong With Me” “Love Story” ” ‘Tis the Damn Season” “Willow” “Marjorie” “Champagne Problems” “Tolerate It” “Ready For It?” “Delicate” “Don’t Blame Me” “Look What You Made Me Do” “Enchanted” ** “22” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” “I Knew You Were Trouble” “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)” “The 1” * “Betty” “The Last Great American Dynasty” “August” “Illicit Affairs” “My Tears Ricochet” “Cardigan” “Style” “Blank Space” “Shake it Off” “Wildest Dreams” “Bad Blood” “Mirrorball” “Tim McGraw” “Lavender Haze” “Anti-Hero” “Midnight Rain” “Vigilante S—“ “Bejeweled” “Mastermind” “Karma”

What do you think about the reign of Taylor Swift at the moment? Do you think she is more popular than Disney World?

If you are looking to visit Walt Disney World Resort for a magical vacation, the Walt Disney World Website can be a great tool to begin planning your trip! You can begin exploring their theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach (alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff), or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. When you get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with World of Disney there ready to help you pick up some souvenirs! You can also begin looking for your Disney World Resort! If you are looking to stay at a Deluxe monorail Resort like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa or a Value Resort where you can hop on the Skyliner like Disney’s Pop Century Resort, it is always fun to begin looking for a room that would best suit you and your party. Plus, it has all the information you need to know on Disney Genie+ so that you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.