Kid Cudi Pulls Strings to Get Very Exclusive Spider-Man Sneakers

Posted on by Brian Walton
Kid Cudi Flies a Helicopter in Need For Speed

img: Disney / Need For Speed

Kid Cudi is known for his musical talent, fashion sense, and love for sneakers. The rapper and actor has an impressive collection of kicks, ranging from rare collaborations to exclusive customs, including custom 4’s for his “To The Moon” tour.   But one pair that stands out is the Prowler Pouch Edition Jordans from the Across the Spider-verse Jordan collection.

The Across, the Spider-verse Jordan Collection, is a series of sneakers inspired by the celebrated animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which features different versions of Spider-Man from various dimensions. The collection includes ‘next chapter,’ the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Spider-man Across the Spider-verse, and the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG SP Utility Spider-man Across the Spider-verse Prowler (friends and family).

Kid Cudi Flexing his Prowler Jordans Click through to see an in-depth look at the kicks. Image: Instagram

The Prowler edition is the most coveted and limited of the bunch, as it was limited to 100 and only given to select friends and family of Jordan Brand and Sony Pictures. The sneaker features a black leather upper with purple and pink accents. The sneaker also comes with special pouches that bring the essence of the Prowler, a villain in the Spider-Man universe who is also the uncle of Miles Morales, the film’s main protagonist.

Kid Cudi was one of the lucky recipients of this rare pair, thanks to his close relationship with Jordan Brand and Sony Pictures. The rapper has been a longtime fan of Spider-Man and took to social media to show off his new sneakers, expressing his gratitude and excitement. He also revealed that he had to use his influence to get them, as they were not initially something Sony Pictures planned to send his way. He said he had to beg and plead with the executives to hook him up with a pair, as he was obsessed with them.

Kid Cudi’s fans were amazed by his sneaker flex as they commented on how cool and rare they were. Some even joked that they would trade their souls for a pair. Others praised him for his passion and dedication to Spider-Man and Jordan Brand.

The Across the Spiderverse Jordan collection was released on May 20, 2023, coinciding with the film’s premiere. The Air Jordan, 1 High OG Spider-man Across the Spider-verse, retails for $200. At the same time, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG SP Utility Spider-man Across the Spider-verse Prowler (friends and family) is a collector’s treasure you’ll have to track on StockX or eBay. Or maybe you can have Kid Cudi call in a favor.

The Across the Spider-Verse 'Next Chapter' Jordan 1 Hi OG SneakerImage via Nike
The Across the Spider-Verse’ Next Chapter’ Jordan 1 Hi OG Sneaker Image via Nike

Kid Cudi also had another reason to celebrate recently; his Netflix animated film Entergalactic was recently nominated for an Emmy for Best Animated Program. Congratulations to him and the team on a beautiful movie that elevated some of the same animation styles pioneered in Into the Spiderverse.

Tagged:DisneymarvelMerchmiles moralesShoesSonyspider-man: across the spider-verse

Brian Walton

Brian Walton is a creative-minded communications and marketing professional with experience in editorial, publicity and brand management. He notably worked as a content writer & producer for PUBG, managed publicity for clients like Netflix, DC Comics, Fandom, and Riot, and served as the Editor in Chief of Nerdist, cultivating a team that rose the site's profile from celebrity blog to destination pop culture news site. Brian's written work has been featured on Screenrant, Ranker, Geekscape and in press releases featured on gaming, film and comic news sites. Walton co-produced events for Nerdist that included panels at numerous conventions and were featured in Rolling Stone's "10 Things to See at Comic-Con". He also produced the "50 Years of Trailer Park" panel at Comic-Con International 2019, highlighting 50 years of movie trailers featured at the convention. Previously, Walton co-created and produced panels for ZomBCon, a zombie fan convention in Seattle, Washington, featured in an in depth article by Chuck Palahniuk for Playboy Magazine in 2011. Walton is a trained projectionist and cinephile.

