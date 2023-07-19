Kid Cudi is known for his musical talent, fashion sense, and love for sneakers. The rapper and actor has an impressive collection of kicks, ranging from rare collaborations to exclusive customs, including custom 4’s for his “To The Moon” tour. But one pair that stands out is the Prowler Pouch Edition Jordans from the Across the Spider-verse Jordan collection.

Please note that this article contains affiliate links. By purchasing through these links, you support the creation of content like this.

The Across, the Spider-verse Jordan Collection, is a series of sneakers inspired by the celebrated animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which features different versions of Spider-Man from various dimensions. The collection includes ‘next chapter,’ the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Spider-man Across the Spider-verse, and the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG SP Utility Spider-man Across the Spider-verse Prowler (friends and family).

The Prowler edition is the most coveted and limited of the bunch, as it was limited to 100 and only given to select friends and family of Jordan Brand and Sony Pictures. The sneaker features a black leather upper with purple and pink accents. The sneaker also comes with special pouches that bring the essence of the Prowler, a villain in the Spider-Man universe who is also the uncle of Miles Morales, the film’s main protagonist.

Kid Cudi was one of the lucky recipients of this rare pair, thanks to his close relationship with Jordan Brand and Sony Pictures. The rapper has been a longtime fan of Spider-Man and took to social media to show off his new sneakers, expressing his gratitude and excitement. He also revealed that he had to use his influence to get them, as they were not initially something Sony Pictures planned to send his way. He said he had to beg and plead with the executives to hook him up with a pair, as he was obsessed with them.

Kid Cudi’s fans were amazed by his sneaker flex as they commented on how cool and rare they were. Some even joked that they would trade their souls for a pair. Others praised him for his passion and dedication to Spider-Man and Jordan Brand.

The Across the Spiderverse Jordan collection was released on May 20, 2023, coinciding with the film’s premiere. The Air Jordan, 1 High OG Spider-man Across the Spider-verse, retails for $200. At the same time, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG SP Utility Spider-man Across the Spider-verse Prowler (friends and family) is a collector’s treasure you’ll have to track on StockX or eBay. Or maybe you can have Kid Cudi call in a favor.

Kid Cudi also had another reason to celebrate recently; his Netflix animated film Entergalactic was recently nominated for an Emmy for Best Animated Program. Congratulations to him and the team on a beautiful movie that elevated some of the same animation styles pioneered in Into the Spiderverse.

Comment below and let us know which Jordans are on your list.