Scrapped Doctor Strange Cameo in ‘WandaVision’ Resurfaces

WandaVision was Marvel Studios first project to be released on Disney+ back in January 2021. It had the formidable task of having to be the flagship TV series to grab new subscribers for the streaming service, as well as enchant fans with the direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4. The show would become a colossal hit that wracked up 4.8 billion minutes of streaming over its nine episode release. The series gripped viewers for weeks due to its initially mysterious premise of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living through a different series of American-inspired sitcoms. The ending of the series would be directly linked to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but fans were baffled that the former Sorcerer Supreme did not make an appearance on the hit show. Yet, a recent Marvel docuseries has revealed what the writers had originally planned for Strange.

Marvel’s MPower is a docuseries that explored the comic origins and cinematic impact of Marvel’s most iconic heroines. During a scene where WandaVision writers were discussing plot points, post-it notes in the background were scattered all over a cork board. One post-it read, “Agatha hears same sound as twins – opens Mirror Dimension in closet revealing Doctor Strange trapped!” This was a shock to eagle-eyed viewers who were questioning why Strange did not interact with Wanda during such a powerfully magical event, such as the Hex. The fact the note cited the ‘Mirror Dimension’ implied that the mystical doctor was still ensnared within the realm due to Peter Parker’s pickpocketing of his dimension-traveling ‘sling ring’ in No Way Home.

This revelation confirmed that both projects were once more intertwined with one another, but fans have still been mystified with why Doctor Strange was not written to have a more prominent role nonetheless. Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, expressed that there was a plan to have Benedict Cumberbatch pop up at the end of WandaVision, but it did not come to fruition. Head writer, Jac Schaeffer, confessed that Strange was going to be featured attempting a psychic link with Wanda through the series’ cryptic commercials, yet the idea was scrapped because Schaeffer thought that a cameo would detract from Wanda’s story.

Ultimately, Doctor Strange’s omission was due to the lack of a definitive strategy for how to make the magical pairing work as both were in development with two directors, Schaeffer and Sam Raimi, who had separate creative visions. The deleted Doctor Strange cameo would have definitely rewritten the beginning of the Multiverse of Madness if he had appeared in the WandaVision finale. The possibility would be intriguing, but ideas are never truly abandoned when the Multiverse exists in the MCU.

WandaVision, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and MPower are all streaming on Disney+.