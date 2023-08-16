Disney Ends Marvel ‘Avengers,’ Sequels Become Impossible and Forced

Even without the strikes in Hollywood bringing productions to a standstill, any sequel starring the classic team of Thor, Captain America, and so on would be a shoehorned attempt at regaining a fanbase suffering a malaise of superhero fatigue. With the events at Marvel Studios and in the MCU what they are now, the Avengers are already past the endgame.

Recent reports have shown Marvel Studios isn’t exactly winning any awards with most circles, as frequent reschedules and cancellations have put many long-awaited projects in development hell. Even as fans await for The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, they have likely already seen the last of the Avengers.

Marvel Kills Its Darlings, Refuses to Move On

Many Marvel fans agree that the Avengers series officially ended in 2019 with the release of Endgame. The film was undoubtedly a triumphant piece of cinematic brilliance that pulled together all of the franchise’s favorite heroes. It was also too big of a success for the studio to repeat again.

With the exception of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,the Marvel Cinematic Universe has truly been struggling to cope at the box office, especially with flops like Quantumania giving the franchise a swift kick in the groin. Of course, it makes total sense to win the fanbase back by pulling Earth’s Mightiest Heroes back into action. Here’s the thing… they can’t.

Whether Marvel originally intended for the Avengers as we know them to make a triumphant return or not, the core members of the team are either deceased or scattered to the four winds. Granted, this opens the door for the next generation of Avengers to take the reins, but it’s a highly unlikely scenario given the studio’s current interest.

Captain America has been aged out, Iron Man gave his life to save the universe, and Thor has essentially all but retired. Is a reunion sequel even practically possible at this point? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean Marvel won’t try.

The argument can be made that there are still some original team members remaining and that they will be the ones to pass on the torch. That said, considering the number of delays and conflicts surrounding the necessary movies to make that happen, fans and filmmakers are losing hope for the future of the franchise.

Do you think Marvel is slowly phasing out the Avengers? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!