Fans Lose Hope for Marvel as Disney Pulls Plug on the MCU

It will take more than the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy to save Marvel Studios from its current cinematic funk. Amidst the ongoing Hollywood strikes, superhero fatigue, and Disney canceling multiple films, the MCU might be on life support.

While there are several series and a handful of movies in the works at the time of writing, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are not hopeful for the future of the franchise. They should be on the edge of their seats waiting for the debut of Blade, Kraven, and the Fantastic Four, not predicting the next cancellation.

Fans are Already Mourning the MCU

While some of the recent Marvel cancellations might be a blessing in disguise, the amount of pulled projects from the studio is starting to pile up. Naturally, fans of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes aren’t exactly thrilled with reports of more and more movies and series headed for the chopping block.

A recent post on Marvel Studios’ Reddit page had several fans and viewers speculating which movie won’t even make it to the editing phase before it’s pulled off the shelf. Like any gathering of vocal fans, the comments were loaded with over 400 responses of which heroes are next to meet their doom.

One of the most anticipated characters for the next phase of the MCU is Blade, but his debut seems to be pushed further and further away as Marvel’s sword-swinging vampire rots in development hell.

u/EightBiscuit01 writes,

“At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if they re-evaluate Blade and take it off their schedule all together.”

While the commenter might be right in their assumption, some users, like u/DJZbad93, respond with an interesting solution.