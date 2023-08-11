Fans Lose Hope for Marvel as Disney Pulls Plug on the MCU

It will take more than the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy to save Marvel Studios from its current cinematic funk. Amidst the ongoing Hollywood strikes, superhero fatigue, and Disney canceling multiple films, the MCU might be on life support.
While there are several series and a handful of movies in the works at the time of writing, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are not hopeful for the future of the franchise. They should be on the edge of their seats waiting for the debut of Blade, Kraven, and the Fantastic Four, not predicting the next cancellation.
Fans are Already Mourning the MCU
While some of the recent Marvel cancellations might be a blessing in disguise, the amount of pulled projects from the studio is starting to pile up. Naturally, fans of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes aren’t exactly thrilled with reports of more and more movies and series headed for the chopping block.
Related: ‘What If…?’ Could Finally Bring Back Marvel’s Greatest Star
A recent post on Marvel Studios’ Reddit page had several fans and viewers speculating which movie won’t even make it to the editing phase before it’s pulled off the shelf. Like any gathering of vocal fans, the comments were loaded with over 400 responses of which heroes are next to meet their doom.
One of the most anticipated characters for the next phase of the MCU is Blade, but his debut seems to be pushed further and further away as Marvel’s sword-swinging vampire rots in development hell.
u/EightBiscuit01 writes,
“At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if they re-evaluate Blade and take it off their schedule all together.”
While the commenter might be right in their assumption, some users, like u/DJZbad93, respond with an interesting solution.
“Just make a Midnight Suns movie with all of them. Blade doesn’t need his origin story before a team up.”
To which u/K00zyk responds,
“This is the way. It could be a GOTG style team movie. Make mine Marvel”
On the subject of Guardians of the Galaxy, there are still several Marvel buffs that would love to see the studio take things beyond the stars again. Although there are rumors speculating Nova might be the next big Guardians-level project, fans are already starting to suspect its eventual cancellation.
u/HopBender writes,
Blows my mind Nova hasn’t been done yet, especially since there was a foundation for him since the first Guardians. But maybe execs thought it would be too similar to Captain Marvel.
To which u/electrorazor adds,
“Literally had the perfect origin in Infinity War, with Thanos attacking the Nova corps.”
Along with Blade, there has also been a noticeable interest in an adaptation of Armor Wars. While there is definitely something to be said about this what-if scenario concerning Stark’s technology being used for evil, it might not even get out of the workshop.
The cautiously hopeful u/GrimnarAx writes,
“Armor Wars is a project that got amped up so big that it had to graduate to a movie… If it were a movie that got downgraded to Disney+ show, maybe. But Armor Wars is their way of continuing Iron Man. They’re not giving THAT up.”
However, u/thequeenlillian retorts,
“Unfortunately even if it’s “continuing Iron Man”, it wouldn’t have Tony Iron Man. War Machine as a character just isn’t much of a draw.”
And u/justquestioningit adds,
“I’d put decent money on Armor Wars not happening. They need a new RDJ, not just a new armored suit (they have Ironheart for that). And Cheadle is a solid supporting man, not a draw by himself.”
Related: New Avenger Character Leaked for ‘What If…?’ Season 2
While the previously mentioned statements are purely speculation, that doesn’t mean they don’t have evidence to back them up. If things don’t simmer down with Disney and Marvel, it might be a long while before fans see the next Avengers-level success.
Which movie do you think will be cancelled next? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!