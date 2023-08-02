Marvel Messes Up, Spoils New MCU Phase Five Hero

It looks like Marvel Studios might’ve accidentally revealed the newest addition to the Avengers before he even got a chance to make his MCU debut—well, his superhero debut, at least.

With the Infinity Saga now firmly in the past, Marvel is looking to expand its roster into Phases Five and Six as part of the aptly-named “Multiverse Saga.” New heroes such as Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop and Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel had their origin stories fleshed out in their respective Disney+ miniseries. Meanwhile, other longtime MCU vets like Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson have adopted different monikers for upcoming projects, with the Falcon actor set to take on the role as Cap in Captain America: Brave New World (2024).

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, and Sebastian Stan’s James “Bucky” Barnes are other examples of preexisting Marvel characters who will step into different roles as the MCU continues to expand. But even as the story continues for Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, Don Cheadle’s Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, and Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, they’re starting to be joined by newer additions who will unquestionably shape the future of the franchise moving forward.

We’re already well aware of some newer heroes’ presences in the MCU, with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (AKA Photon) set to appear in the upcoming Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels, and Kathryn Hahn’s spellbinding Agatha: Coven of Chaos slated to arrive on Disney+ in late 2023 or early 2024. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also made waves in the fandom when it landed on Disney’s streamers last year, though Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) continued role in the MCU is still being determined, despite her popping up in recent promotional materials.

You see, Marvel seems to be confused about its own slew of superheroes, with the company having recently spoiled a new addition to the universe who has yet to actually make his onscreen debut. According to new images from LEGO, a new minifigs set revealed that we can expect to see Goliath in the MCU, though where or when exactly remains a bit of a mystery.

This new Marvel Studios-theme set includes the size-altering hero, who can be spotted with a tiny Ant-Man on his shoulder, alongside A-list names like She-Hulk, Shang-Chi, Wolverine, and Moon Knight. The character sports a silver costume that has yet to be seen in the MCU, though he already has a lengthy history in the franchise that dates back to Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

In the comics, Goliath is the superhero alter-ego of Dr. Bill Foster (played by Laurence Fishburne in the MCU), the former lab assistant of Dr. Hank Pym. Although his Goliath persona has yet to be utilized in Marvel movies, his super-powered look feels eerily reminiscent of the Ant-Man Pym-Tech suits, meaning we could expect to see him in the next Paul Rudd-led installment or perhaps even in an Avengers crossover event.

Prior to his LEGO leak, Goliath had been rumored to appear in the upcoming sophomore season of What If…?, potentially showing off his Giant-Man powers for the first time in Marvel animation. Fishburne himself previously claimed that “Bill Foster shows up in What If…?,” which is a sure indication that he’ll get to show off his abilities in future MCU projects.

A Twitter leak (via @AntManNews) earlier this month also confirmed his What If…? Season 2 appearance in the form of a new Marvel Legends figure, which can be viewed below:

It appears ‘What If…? Season 2’ will finally give us Bill Foster as ‘Goliath’ thanks to this leaked look at his Marvel Legends figure! [Via: Sergio.thecollector – Instagram] pic.twitter.com/GxpC1ZyX7a — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) July 13, 2023

As of now, it’s hard to say if Goliath will be a one-off appearance or if he’ll feature somewhat prominently in the MCU’s Phases Five and Six. While it seems doubtful that Fishburne’s character would have an extensive part in the Multiverse Saga, he will have some dimension-bending shenanigans of his own in What If…?

Given that Peggy Carter’s (Hayley Atwell) Captain Cater had a similar origin in the animated series before getting a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), there’s always the chance this is just the beginning for Goliath. Still, only time will when we can expect to see Bill Foster and his newly-unveiled superpowers in action.

What do you think of Goliath joining the MCU? Let us know in the comments below.