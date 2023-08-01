‘Loki’ Season 2 Will Either Save Or Destroy the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Despite tremendous success in the past 15 years, Marvel Studios is relying on Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Season 2 to save the MCU.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) was a pivotal moment for fans. Die-hard comic book fans knew that Marvel had a plethora of stories left to tell, but the average moviegoer felt that the story was complete. Captain America and Iron Man saved the day. Thanos was defeated. It was over. But for something like the MCU, it’s never over.

After releasing several projects in the past five years, Marvel has worn out fans. In 2023, no movie hit a billion at the box office for the first time in a long while. Marvel’s success has fallen short this year, and the consequences of their current storytelling model are starting to show.

Marvel has promised better quality after movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) failed to please fans, but Phase Five hasn’t won back fans. Instead, MCU fans are at a new low with most willing to skip out on the movies and wait to watch them a few months later on Disney+.

The Multiverse Saga is meant to expand on showcase a new era for Marvel, and that all began with Loki Season 1. Hiddleston’s Loki revealed that Kang the Conqueror would play a significant role in the MCU and how the Multiverse would start. Now, Season 2 is Marvel’s biggest moment to prove to fans that the Multiverse Saga is worth watching.

Loki Season 2 must be good because most fans won’t care to continue if it falls flat. Loki Season 1 was considered the best MCU Disney+ series with recording breaking viewership, and if the second season doesn’t live up to the hype, then Marvel might have ruined their chances of restoring faith in fans. Too many people don’t want to watch and see the same formulaic action movie and cameos if the overarching story is irrelevant to the main story.

The Multiverse Saga has failed to have any Avengers movie help move the saga forward and is relying too much on several projects to propel the major story forward. Fans don’t know which projects are important to see and which ones aren’t, leaving most with no urge to binge-watch hours of content on Disney+.

If Season 2 manages to wow fans and push the Multiverse Saga into a new direction that brings back fans, Marvel’s future will be in good hands, but if it doesn’t, the Multiverse Saga might not be able to recover.

Loki Season 2 releases on October 6 on Disney+!

