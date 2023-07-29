‘Oppenheimer’ Star Addresses MCU Involvement

Now that Oppenheimer has exploded at the box office, with an opening week return of $173.8 million, many are praising the performances of the film’s cast across the board. Of course, lead Cillian Murphy is getting much of the acclaim due to his genuine and layered portrayal of theoretical physicist and father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Murphy has been the subject of much speculation after his performance, with many fans suggesting other roles and films he would be a good fit for. DC fans have already claimed Murphy as a possible candidate for the upcoming DC Cinematic Universe, DC Studio’s upcoming rebooted film universe spearheaded by former Marvel alum, James Gunn. Recently, Murphy’s original audition for Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins (2005) has resurfaced on the internet, igniting a call for Murphy to take on the role of Batman himself for the Batman: The Brave and the Bold adaptation.

Murphy is no stranger to the Batman franchise, having lost out on the role of the Caped Crusader in the Dark Knight trilogy but earning the role of Batman’s nemesis, Scarecrow. His audition has gained him a lot of attention, with many fans calling for him to finally take on the role. However, at the moment, there seems to be no casting going on for the next Batman film due in large part to the Hollywood strikes going on. However, Marvel fans have thrown their hat into the ring, calling for Murphy to join the other major superhero studio.

Since Marvel’s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022) introduced a multiverse variant of Mister Fantastic on screen, Kevin Feige has confirmed that a Fantastic Four feature film is in the works, although not much is yet known about the film or potential cast. However, the iconic Fantastic Four franchise wouldn’t be complete without its arch-nemesis, Doctor Doom. While there have not been any official castings yet, fans believe they have found the ideal actor to embody the menacing Doctor Doom in Cillian Murphy.

Doom is a Marvel supervillain leading the fictional country of Latveria. Doom is one of the most well-known villains of the Marvel Universe, but since his first appearance in The Fantastic Four #5, he is most known as a direct antagonist of the Fantastic Four. The character played a pivotal role in the 2005 version of Fantastic Four, as well as the sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).

Cillian Murphy’s extensive acting career and remarkable versatility make him a compelling choice for the role of Doctor Doom. He already has experience playing a villain in Nolan’s Dark Knight Batman trilogy, and it’s clear that fans think he deserves to be featured in a franchise. With his exceptional portrayal in Oppenheimer, Murphy has proven he’s ready for bigger starring roles.

He addressed the rumors surrounding a potential MCU role, saying that for him, “it’s always about the script…if someone sends a script, I’ll read it. And you never know what turns up.” It doesn’t confirm or deny a future working with Marvel, but gives fans hope that they may see Murphy rejoining the comic book movie genre sometime soon.

What do you think about Murphy taking on the role of Doctor Doom? Let us know in the comments below!