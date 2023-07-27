‘Oppenheimer’ Star Eyed for ‘Batman’ Role

During its opening week this week, Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer has pulled in $82 million at the box office. The movie stars Cillian Murphy, who has become a close friend and regular collaborator of Nolan. Their friendship originally began when Nolan was casting for his first superhero movie, Batman Begins (2005). Nolan had seen Murphy in 28 Days Later and was struck by the actor’s unique look and appearance.

Murphy originally auditioned for the role of the Caped Crusader in Batman Begins but did not win the part. Murphy has said that losing the role to Christian Bale was “all for the best,” and in the end he still managed to win the role of the iconic Batman villain, Scarecrow. Since then, Murphy and Nolan have gone on to work on a number of projects together, with the latest one having Murphy take the titular role of Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb.

Cillian Murphy says Christian Bale getting cast as #Batman over him was 'for the best' 🦇 "We got Christian Bale's performance, which is a stunning interpretation of that role. I never considered myself as the right physical specimen for Batman. To me, it was always going to be… pic.twitter.com/J6w9vzj27c — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 25, 2023

Murphy’s original screen test has gone viral on Twitter, with many praising his performance and, in particular, his “Batman voice.” The video shows a brief clip of Murphy performing as Batman and his alter ego, Bruce Wayne. “Cillian murphy’s batman voice goes so hard,” said @_mrundead_ . “Nobody understands how physically ill it makes me knowing that cillian murphy couldve been batman,” said @luvrseokjin.

The outcry of support comes at an interesting time as there is still no official casting for the upcoming DC movie, Batman: The Brave and the Bold. The film will be focused on Batman and his biological son and newest Robin, Damian Wayne. There are a couple of celebrities who come to the minds of fans when casting comes into question. Jensen Ackles has been a popular choice for many considering his past experience voicing the Dark Knight in multiple animated projects. Fans even went as far as posting photoshopped edits of Ackles in the famous Batsuit. Murphy’s take might be a unique one and given his experience with the franchise it may not be too far-fetched to think he may return to a role he once sought out years ago.

