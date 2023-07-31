‘Loki’ Season 2’s Major Threat Revealed in New Trailer

The arrival of the Season 2 official trailer for Loki has set the stage for what will be the main premise and conflict in the upcoming season. There will be time travel, spy thriller-like missions, more “buddy cop” team-up shenanigans and basic “timey wimey, wibbly wobbly” Multiversal exploits. For those that have a difficult time keeping track of every world-building detail within this universe, here is a recap and breakdown of the past and future of Loki.

In the Season 1 finale, the elimination of the Multiverse Time-Keeper, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), by the Loki variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), irreparably splintered the Sacred Timeline. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) realized the magnitude of the situation and reunited with TVA agent, Mobius and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), to warn of the catastrophe. Yet, the God of Mischief was gobsmacked to discover that Mobius and the others were unaware of his identity. His confusion transformed into dread as a new massive statue of another He Who Remains variant stood before him.

Here is what is known about the main players based off the end of Season 1 and what has been presented in the recent Season 2 trailer:

Loki

The silver-tongued “puny god” has proven that ‘no good deed goes unpunished.’ His mission to reverse the undoing of the Multiverse has caused him to literally unravel in what has been named ‘time-slipping.’ It is an actual physics term in which a subject’s mind or body slips unknowingly through the past, present, and future at various moments.

Loki’s main personal conflict will entail him being ripped across time as he meets different variations of himself. The cause of this was not disclosed, but it will be a pivotal obstacle for “Reindeer Games” to overcome this upcoming season as he goes head-to-head with the new TVA.

Mobius

It is currently unknown how Mobius will regain his memory to help the reformed Master of Illusions, but the two will unite to undo the impending “Multiversal War.” Owen Wilson divulged that Mobius will have a more prominent role this season and will explore deeper into his character’s backstory.

Mobius was also donning an astronaut-looking suit with TVA marked on the front. The suit was featured as a display at Comic-Con, which was titled “Temporal Suit.” Many fans have speculated that it will be used by Mobius to access the cosmic technology that allows TVA members to travel through space and time, which will carry life-threatening amounts of energy. It seems Mobius will be willing to sacrifice nearly anything for this cause.

Sylvie

While Loki may have been the protagonist of the first season, it was Sylvie’s choices that led to the series’ climax and outcome. The Goddess of Mischief’s role is still unknown, but she has been presented as an adversary to Loki. The trailer depicts her drawing a sword to the yielding Prince of Asgard.

Her quest for vengeance may transition to full villainy, but her demeanor does not present her as a character whose mission has brought her any peace. She may have to become the reluctant hero as Loki is shown interacting with a version of her.

Renslayer

Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) was the tenacious judge that still remained a dutiful supporter to the Time-Keepers’ Regime. Mobius never swayed her mind about the purpose of the TVA, but she did have the intention of pursuing her free will. Her departure through a time portal has set up her reemergence as she has been portrayed following Loki and Mobius as they travel to 1901 to prevent investigate a Kang variant. Her allegiance to either side, as well as her strategy remains a mystery.

Kang

Kang has not been confirmed as the official villain of Season 2, but it would be unlikely since he was the main villain in the recent Ant-Man sequel. Loki and Mobius have been shown in the teaser and official trailers to be observing his variant, the scientist, Victor Timely. This Kang variant is sourced directly from Marvel Comics.

He is a character that seeks to position himself at the dawn of the 20th Century Industrial Era to manipulate the future through his influence over technological advancements. So if the intrepid time-travelers hope to extinguish the unfurling of time itself, this would be a place to start for these new time-keepers.

New Character

The trailer begins by revealing recent Oscar-winning actor, Ke Huy Quan, joining the cast of Season 2. He has been depicted as a willing-supporter of the time-repairing duo. Quan’s character will serve as the “the Archivist/gadget-maker” for the TVA. He will most likely serve as the ‘exposition machine’ that will break down quantum-physics concepts and theories for general viewers to understand throughout the story.

Loki fans must be flashing a trickster-like grin as this new trailer has built a bigger anticipation for the series that is a sorely needed win from an underperforming MCU Phase 5. While the main villain has yet to be revealed, the trailer hints that there will be more stakes, time travel and god-like trickery. However, most fans demand only one thing from this upcoming season — experiencing the joy of Mobius on a jet-ski.

Season 2 of Loki will premiere on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.