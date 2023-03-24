Laurence Fishburne Just Revealed His Big MCU Return

Laurence Fishburne is one of the most prominent actors in the world, and the man has portrayed some of the most iconic characters. However, he appeared in the MCU, which is a fact that many people seem to forget. Fishburne portrayed Bill Foster in Ant-Man and The Wasp in 2018, though his role was a bit forgettable compared to the events in the movie.

Related: Marvel Actor Wants to Join Marvel, Forgets He’s Already In Marvel

From a Marvel comics standpoint, Bill Foster is known as the hero Black Goliath, Goliath, and Giant-Man. Foster was also the pseudo-father of Ava Starr (Ghost). Ghost is set to make her return in the Thunderbolts movie, so we could be seeing Bill Foster have something to do with that movie as well.

That is just speculation, but Laurence Fishburne did reveal when the world will see the return of Bill Foster. Fishburne was interviewed to promote John Wick: Chapter 4 when he dropped the knowledge.

Laurence Fishburne let it be known that he will reprise his role as Bill Foster in What If…? Season 2. Even more interesting is that he will be in the series as Giant-Man. There is little to go on about his appearance in the series, but there is growing speculation that he will be part of an Avengers team that was formed long before the events of the MCU.

This earlier Avengers team likely involves Hank Pym and Bill Foster, as both scientists used the knowledge and power of the Pym particles.

Who is Bill Foster?

Bill Foster is a gifted biochemist who worked extensively with Hank Pym. He also has powers similar to that of Hank Pym, as he also worked with Pym on the Pym particles that would eventually allow the creation of the original Ant-Man. Foster ingests some Pym particles, allowing him to grow to enormous sizes. He is highly durable and strong when he is enlarged.

There are some conflicting reports about how big Giant-Man can grow. Initially, it was stated that Giant-Man could rise to 15 feet, but after the events of “The Evolutionary War” in the comics, his size was 25 feet.

Related: ‘Ant-Man 3’ Star Wants to License His Face For Family Profit

However, he is also quite vulnerable after shrinking to standard size. We are not sure if Laurence Fishburne will be a more significant part of the MCU past What If…?, but he is certainly someone we are excited to see back at Marvel.

Are you excited to see Laurence Fishburne return to What If…? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!