‘What If…?’ Could Finally Bring Back Marvel’s Greatest Star

It has been a long time since Robert Downey Jr. was involved with the world of superheroes. We did report that he was spotted on the set of Captain America 4, which fueled massive speculation that he might be returning to the MCU soon, though it could have just been him showing up to spend time with friends. However, a new promotional item for What If…? could indicate that RDJ’s return could be imminent.

One of the best shows that is currently on Disney+ is What If…? The series follows many speculative stories that bring together some of the best MCU heroes but give them vastly different paths. For instance, one episode features T’Challa being the leader of the Ravagers instead of being Black Panther. Another story follows Peggy Carter, who becomes Captain America, as Steve Rogers never receives the super serum.

Peggy Carter as Captain America was further explored when she appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though Scarlet Witch mercilessly killed her. Still, What If…? offers Marvel fans a hugely speculative thrill ride, giving heroes a different take via the magic of the Multiverse.

Though most Marvel actors have returned in some capacity to voice their animated counterparts, Robert Downey Jr. has yet to appear to take on the role of Tony Stark. Instead, it has been voice actor Mark Wingert, who sounds almost identical to RDJ. It might have been that Tony Stark/Iron Man is more of a minor character in What If…? that made Downey not want to be involved.

However, a new promotional item has revealed that Tony Stark is returning to What If…? Season 2, which could finally convince Marvel’s greatest star to return.

‘What If…?’ Could Bring Back Robert Downey Jr.

It might be purely speculative that Robert Downey Jr. would return to voice Tony Stark in What If…? simply because he has not agreed to do so previously. However, there could be a new arc incoming that might convince the man to return.

A new toy has been revealed, which showcases an upcoming episode of What If…? The toy showcases Gamora, but she is now sporting the armor that Thanos does and wields his weapon. Interstingly, a description of the toy states, “In the MCU, Gamora was raised by Thanos to become a deadly assassin. But her tactics are challenged in this universe by a new, unusual target: Tony Stark.”

Though this could just mean that Tony Stark and Gamora are at odd ends with one another, it might signify a huge arc involving both characters throughout the next season. Zoe Saldana (Gamora) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/ Iron Man) have stepped away from their characters, but what if Marvel decides to blow everyone away by bringing back both actors?

Cynthia McWilliams and Mark Wingert have done an excellent job voicing Gamora and Tony Stark, but Marvel might have something more up its sleeve by bringing back its huge MCU stars.

The upcoming episode of What If…? is meant to surprise everyone as writer A.C. Bradley stated everyone will be shocked how “Gamora gets her armor.” The rumors are that Tony Stark is also sent to Sakaar instead of Thor. It will be a sort of Ragnarok speculative episode. Gamora heads to the planet to hunt Stark, which we imagine leads to an epic battle.

Tony Stark was only a supporting character in the first season of What If…?, and this new arc could convince Robert Downey Jr. to return. The Covid-19 pandemic had delayed this episode and the second season, and it might have caused the right kind of delay that sees the greatest Marvel actor return. We understand that Downey does not want to return for a minor voice acting role, and Saldana could have the same opinion. Having a larger arc that exists throughout the entire second season could be the catalyst that brings them both back.

We sure hope this is the case. Zoe Saldana has already hinted at her MCU return despite stating she retired. We hope she can convince Robert Downey Jr. to return or vice versa.

