‘The Incredible Hulk 2′ Scrapped Sequel Was Comic-Accurate Perfection

The Incredible Hulk is arguably the first movie in the MCU, though it never went past the 2008 entry. Iron Man created the MCU, and The Hulk would eventually be recast with Mark Ruffalo stepping in as Bruce Banner. Louis Leterrier directed the Edward Norton-led Marvel film, and he has revealed the perfect sequel plan that he had to expand the story of The Hulk.

It is truly a shame that someone as talented as Edward Norton was not allowed to remain in the MCU. He did play a fantastic Bruce Banner, and Leterrier’s vision led to a beloved gem from the early days of the MCU. We all saw the introduction of Abomination, played by Tim Roth. Roth has since returned to reprise the character in She-Hulk.

The Incredible Hulk also showcased Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, otherwise known as The Leader. Before the final fight, Sterns was injured, and the radioactive blood landed in his head wound, which began to transform him immediately. Nelson is also returning to reprise his character as The Leader in Captain America 4.

It appears that Marvel is now incorporating many of Leterrier’s ideas. However, the MCU has taken the Hulk differently, and Leterrier’s sequel idea would have been excellent.

‘The Incredible Hulk 2’ Would Have Included More Than One Hulk

Louis Leterrier spoke to ComicBook.com when he revealed his plans for the sequel. Though the film would have started some 15 years ago, he still holds on to his ideas for his sequel, which never happened. According to Leterrier, “Yeah, there was like a whole sequel. There was like Grey Hulk, Red Hulks – there was a lot of good stuff that we were planning.”

Interestingly, Louis Leterrier revealed that he would have one with Grey Hulk, which many fans prefer over what Marvel has done with the character. Bruce Banner has always struggled with his dual personalities, but Avengers: Endgame decided to go for the Professor Hulk route, allowing Banner to fuse both personalities into one.

Grey Hulk is also a more intelligent version of the character, and he was altered in the comics as Joe Fixit. Joe Fixit became a morally ambiguous mobster, which would have been an exciting direction. Grey Hulk could have easily given Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) more of a headache, as he was far more intelligent than his green counterpart.

Leterrier also stated there would be Red Hulks, which is plural. There have been rumors that the Red Hulk is supposed to appear in Captain America 4, as Harrison Ford has now taken over as Thaddeus Ross from the late William Hurt. Liv Tyler also starred in The Incredible Hulk as Betty Ross, but she will return in Captain America 4. She is rumored to be Red She-Hulk, though that has not been confirmed.

Leterrier realized that the MCU took a far different direction. He added:

“Hulk is a complex character within the Marvel Universe. You want the primeval Hulk… the rage Hulk. And then when you go Grey Hulk and Smart Hulk, you lose that a little bit, and you get a little bit more kiddish with it. But that was the fun of where I was in my movie, with the access to consciousness and all that stuff. That was really fun. And that’s what I was aiming to do. But take my time with it. Because there’s so many characters they want it all fast. I like She-Hulk, but then you know, yoga between Hulk and… I was like ‘Okay! yeah, we’re very far from my Hulk.”

She-Hulk has been severely criticized by many Marvel fans simply because it took the character in a far different direction, which includes Mark Ruffalo appearing in the series to guide her in being a Hulk. The Professor Hulk aspect is something that the director would not have followed in his own plans.

It sounds like Leterrier was planning his own Planet Hulk storyline, but he was never given the chance to do so. Marvel recently acquired the rights of Hulk back, and Captain America 4 might finally give fans some of the longtime storylines they have been asking for regarding the not-so-jolly green giant. It is a shame, as Leterrier sounds like he would have given fans the more comic-accurate storyline they have been asking about for years.

