‘Deadpool 3’ Will Reportedly Bring Back Wolverine’s Greatest Enemy

Deadpool 3, the feverishly anticipated Ryan Reynolds movie, will feature the greatest foe Wolverine has ever faced off against, if reports are to be believed.

The sheer number of 20th Century Fox X-Men characters that have been rumored, reported, dismissed, and confirmed to appear in Deadpool 3 alongside Hugh Jackman as Wolverine is extensive, but we’ll do our best.

However, this new rumor is a fresh one and gives us hope that we might see a mutant rematch that seemed impossible just a few years ago.

‘Deadpool 3’ Wolverine and Pals

The announcement that Ryan Reynolds had finally convinced Hugh Jackman to star in Deadpool 3 as Wolverine AKA Logan AKA James Howlett was a bombshell for the world of comic book movies.

After all, Hugh Jackman had already said that Logan (2017), the Western-themed culmination of his journey in the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies, would be the last time he would play the character. It seems that Wade Wilson is pretty persuasive because the adamantium claws are indeed back in action.

It has also been confirmed that Halle Berry will be returning as Ororo Munroe, AKA Storm, as will Famke Janssen as Jean Grey/Phoenix. There have also been reports that Ryan Reynolds is trying to get James Marsden back as Scott Summers AKA Cyclops, but no actual solid evidence of that so far.

Although not part of the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies, it has also been confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise the role of Elektra from Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005), more than twenty years since she faced off against Ben Affleck as Matt Murdock.

Wolverine’s Greatest Enemy and Old Buddy

More recently, Twitter user @DanielRPK reported that Liev Schreiber will return as Victor Creed, AKA Sabretooth, in the Shawn Levy-directed Deadpool 3 to menace Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Marvel Comics, Sabretooth has generally been considered Wolverine’s most persistent enemy and a darker, unhinged reflection of the hero’s own semi-buried animal ferocity. The character (created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne) has been depicted in numerous ways, but the most common is a mutant who was part of the malevolent Weapon X program alongside Logan.

Sabretooth was portrayed by Taylor Mane in the first X-Men (2000) movie, while Liev Schreiber played a much different version of the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). This time around, Sabretooth was a former comrade-in-arms of Wolverine and the mutant’s half-brother, as well as a much more intelligent, sadistic killer than Mane’s brute enforcer.

In the past, Liev Schreiber has expressed his openness to returning to the role, telling GQ that he did not appear in Logan simply because “They didn’t ask me…It wasn’t part of that narrative.”

However, his eagerness to return in an X-Men movie makes this particular rumor all that much more likely to be true. We’ll just have to wait and see how their brawl turns out this time.

