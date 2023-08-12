Fan-Favorite Actor Reportedly Replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’

Even though production on Deadpool 3 (2024) has halted due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, that hasn’t stopped more rumors and information from being spread about potential cameos and plot points.

With Deadpool 3 serving as the crossover between the current MCU and 20th Century Studios, now that Disney owns both studios, fans are excited at the prospect of seeing their favorite X-Men and other Marvel characters come to the screen. The movie is expected to be similar to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), with Deadpool entering the multiverse and encountering various characters from both studios.

It’s already been reported that Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will be making an appearance, as well as Charles Xavier/Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto (Ian McKellen), and other original X-Men expected to cameo. Perhaps the biggest and most exciting character reveal was Hugh Jackman reprising his most famous role as Wolverine.

However, it’s recently been rumored that Deadpool may encounter several Wolverine variants in the multiverse, with one longtime fan-casted actor appearing as a variant. Taron Egerton is perhaps currently best known for his role as Eggsy Unwin in the Kingsman franchise as well as his performance as Elton John in the biopic Rocketman (2019). Most recently, Egerton has received several nominations for his performance in the Apple TV+ series Blackbird as well as starring in Tetris (2023).

Egerton has long been a favorite fan-cast option to take on the mantel of Wolverine (or James Bond), although he’s previously denied any involvement with the character. He had once expressed interest in the role, but cited his age and lack of desire to sign to a major contract like Marvel usually requires for actors.

According to the DisInsider on a recent YouTube video, Egerton is rumored to appear as a Wolverine variant, fulfilling the role that fans have been asking for. While it’s just speculation, especially considering his previous comments on the role, it would be the perfect nod to fans who have wanted to see him portray the role for years without requiring him to sign on to a long-term contract if he were to take over the role completely.

It’s also been rumored that Jackman had spoken with Marvel president Kevin Feige prior to the industry strikes about Wolverine potentially having a major role in Avengers: Secret Wars, implying that Jackman isn’t done with Marvel or his beloved character just yet.

While the strikes are still ongoing, there won’t be any official updates to major productions, including script work or casting, and Deadpool was still early in production when it was shut down, so not much is actually known about what fans can expect.

Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for the latest updates!