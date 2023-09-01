Ryan Reynolds Gives Blessing to New ‘Deadpool’ Casting

The production for Deadpool 3 may be on hiatus due to the Actors strike, but its impending debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has made it the most-anticipated project for Marvel next year. MCU’s Phase Five has been a rollercoaster of inconsistent storytelling coupled with action-driven mediocrity. Massive projects such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Secret Invasion (2023) have already been underwhelming messes that have cost Disney nearly $500 million and added to the growing social media term of “superhero fatigue.”

As Disney sorts out its financial woes, they have had Marvel Studios scale back the volume of future projects. Many Marvel fans expected Season One of Loki or Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness to show the true direction of the Multiverse Saga, but two phases in that has yet to happen for the disappointed fanbase. Deadpool 3 will still be part of Phase Five as it is expected to be the anchor that will galvanize audiences to put Marvel back in the “billionaire dollar gross club.”

Luckily, Marvel’s fourth wall-breaking “Merc with a Mouth” carries a built-in audience. The legendary fast-talking character reached his peak in pop culture with the release of Ryan Reynolds’ monumentally successful Deadpool films. Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 would go onto gross $1.5 billion for 20th Century. This achievement was not only due to its blend of well-written humor with superbly violent action sequences, but it was also their social media marketing.

Leaked content and Deadpool go hand-in-hand as the first movie ultimately came to fruition due to fan reactions to a leaked demo. The third installment has been no different as on-set images depicting Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman dressed as comic-accurate versions of Wolverine and Deadpool became a global sensation. The anticipation for the movie amplified even more when it was confirmed that Jennifer Garner would be reprising her role as Elektra.

The fan service did not end there as there has been more alleged Marvel character additions such as, Storm, Jean Grey, Scarlet Witch, Gambit and Doctor Doom. Now, the latest rumor will showcase Deadpool’s newest cameo — himself.

According to a recognized Marvel news profile on Twitter, an anonymous source has claimed that “Kidpool” will be a featured character in Deadpool 3. Kidpool in the comics was a teenage variant of Wade Wilson that was enrolled to Xavier’s Orphanage for Troubled Boys. He was meant to be like Dennis the Menace, but with guns and lightsabers. Prime Deadpool would soon enlist the youngster’s help to aid him in stopping the destruction of the universe.

While the internet is filled with unsubstantiated rumors, this one seemed to build momentum when social media users noticed that Ryan Reynolds liked a post from Caleb Williams on Twitter who captioned that Reynolds’ co-star from The Adam Project, Walker Scobell, should be Kidpool. Reynolds proceeded to give a thumbs up on the post. This is not an official confirmation, but the effort to even like the post had Marvel fans reeling with the possibilities. The inclusion would make sense as Deadpool 3 is set to kick the Multiverse into full effect.

Furthermore, Director Shawn Levy has assured fans that this Deadpool will still be the same character fans have known and loved since the first movie. There may be no lack of visual effects with a Marvel Studios-backed budget, but Ryan has made it a priority to keep the character raw, gritty and grounded, even in the chaotic Multiverse.

Deadpool 3 is still slated for a May 3, 2024 release date.

What do you think of Reynold’s response? Will this mounting roster of characters help Deadpool 3 or harm it?