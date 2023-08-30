McDonald’s Promotes New ‘Loki’ Season With Retro Remodel

The excitement for Season Two of Loki continues to rise more than Mobius’ love of jet skis and horn-headed tricksters. Yet, one of the most unexpected revelations was that Marvel partnered with the McDonald’s fast food empire to come out with a special dipping sauce. Now, one McDonald’s in New York has upped this crossover by converting its restaurant into a Loki-themed dining experience.

Loki’s Season Two trailers have revealed scenes of the Loki variant, Sylvie (Sophia di Martino), dressed in a 1980s McDonald’s uniform. This had viewers raising an eyebrow as to its relevance, but that curiosity turned into enthusiasm when a custom McNugget sauce was announced soon afterwards.

There was no definitive confirmation on what this retro flavor tastes like exactly, but many speculate that it will be a version of McDonald’s Sweet ‘N Sour sauce. A condiment that was introduced in 1983, around the same time period Sylvie will be working at the iconic fast food chain.

Marvel has not specified why this Kang-slaying Asgardian has started her new life as a McDonald’s cashier. However, a promotional clip depicted Loki (Tom Hiddleston) confronting Sylvie within the famed golden-arched eatery. Aside from being a pure tie-in, McDonald’s will also include a “As Featured In” meal deal that will offer a burger, fries and drink for $2.54, the same price back in the early 80s.

One “Mickey D’s” in Brooklyn, NY has gone the extra mile be transforming its entire restaurant to look as it did back in 1982. Everything from the uniforms to the upholstery to the décor will all have a retro theme. They have also included a Loki display that showcases costumes from the upcoming season. New York residents can find this chain at 6620 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, NY.

A 1982 themed ‘LOKI’ takeover of McDonalds is happening today at Brooklyn, 6620 Park Bay. The “As Featured In” meal is at the 1982 price of $2.54. pic.twitter.com/Q0YegqSzKQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 30, 2023

Loki has become one of the most anticipated projects for Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The series has become pivotal because it not only initiated the enormity of the stakes for next season, but also set up the main conflict for the entire MCU, which would become the Multiverse Saga. Season Two is primed to be filled with even more time-traveling, “buddy cop” shenanigans that can be celebrated with a new Loki-themed sauce and retro priced meal deal. Next, McDonald’s needs to do more Marvel cross-branding with Shang-Cheesecake McFlurries and Blackberry Panther Pie.

This Brooklyn McDonald’s will continue this retro, Loki-themed experience until September 1, 2023.

What do you think of this crossover? Should Marvel team up with more fast food companies for immersive experiences?