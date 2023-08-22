Dead Marvel Star Will Reportedly Return in ‘Loki’ Season 2

Loki season 2 is fast approaching, and the return of Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M Mobius is rumored to bring someone else back along.

The first season of Loki involved the titular Norse God of Mischief and adopted brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) being plucked out of time by the Time Variance Authority and basically wrecking things all over the “Sacred Timeline” until Sylvie really does a number and kills a mysterious figure called He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).

While the exact intentions of He Who Remains are still unclear, we did already know that Loki season 2 would feature a different variant of Kang the Conqueror, who goes by the name Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors, again) somewhere in Earth’s past.

However, the terrifying Victor Timely is not the only Kang variant we are going to see.

He Who Remains, Again

According to The Cosmic Circus, Loki season 2 will feature the return of Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, described as the most “benevolent” of the Multiversal Kang variants, which isn’t saying a whole lot.

Interestingly, although Sylvie killed He Who Remains in the season 1 finale (and apparently went to a McDonald’s immediately afterward), the Jonathan Majors character will not appear via archival footage. Given that we’re talking about a series explicitly about time travel and multiverses, it’s safe to say a resurrection is possible.

Reportedly, the reappearance of He Who Remains will take place at the Citadel at the End of Time, just like in season 1, and is intended to be something of a mirror effect to the preceding events. Or, as the man himself put it, no matter what happens, “an infinite amount of me start another multiversal war, and I just end up right back here anywhere. Reincarnation, baby.”

‘Loki’ Season 2 New Characters

In addition to Victor Timely and the return of He Who Remains, Loki season 2 will feature a number of new characters. Ke Huy Quan was already seen in the trailer for the season as a TVA technician of some kind, while Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, and Liz Carr will appear in unknown roles.

Until recently, it was unclear if Jonathan Majors would be returning in Loki season 2, given the extremely controversial legal troubles the actor is in.

However, it seems that not only is Disney tripling down on Jonathan Majors and including yet more versions of Kang in an upcoming film, but Marvel Studios also needed to double up on Loki season 2. We’ll just have to find out if the reports are true for ourselves.

Which Kang variant are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments below!