Jonathan Majors’ Accuser Flees Country After New Charges

Jonathan Majors’ court trial was postponed, but not for the reasons you might suspect.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantuamania (2023) star was arrested months ago for allegedly hitting his previous partner and choking her. Then, he called 911 and worried about her safety, only to hear the police heard a different story when they arrived. So they arrested Majors due to some marks on the woman, and that’s when the star faced his biggest scandal yet.

His management company dropped after the charges were thrown against him for assault, with several movies dropping him, but Marvel has stayed silent. Instead of taking a side, the company has patiently waited for the trial to confirm whether or not Majors is innocent or guilty.

This decision has left some of Majors’ other contracts in limbo because some studios are waiting to see what Marvel does. If the actor is found guilty, there’s a good chance that will kill his career, and the last movie we saw Majors in would be Ant-Man 3. Being Kang the Conqueror is a huge deal for Marvel because Majors is the big bad villain of the Multiverse Saga, and his next role will be Loki Season 2 when that airs later this year.

Instead of portraying the usual Kang the Conqueror, Majors will be starring as Victor Timely, a Kang Variant living on Earth, showing people advanced technology as if it were magic. His role in the comics is way more dangerous than one might initially expect, but it’s hard to tell what Loki Season 2 will do with Kang.

While everyone is waiting to learn what will happen to Majors, Dennis Byron reports that Major’s accuser was a no-show and the authorities were looking to arrest her for assault, which is why the court trial had to be postponed:

Update: Hollywood Actor Jonathan Majors arrived to NY Criminal court today for trial only to learn that prosecutors aren’t ready to present their case. The problem is that his accuser has fled the country and NYPD is looking to charge her with assault. His girlfriend Megan Good was by his side during the brief appearance.

This goes alongside what the New York Times shared about the actor’s trial in late June. Apparently, the police might have ample evidence to arrest the accuser in the trial, and if she fled the country just to avoid the police, things might work out for Majors after all.

His new court trial is September 6th giving the accuser enough time to appear in court again, and if she doesn’t show, the charges might be dropped, and Majors can continue his life outside of the shadows again. The actor has been very quiet and respectfully calm, and polite during the trial appearance with a bible in hand and sunglasses. While appearances don’t confirm his innocence, it’s clear that Majors wants the trial handled quickly because this whole case has ruined much of what he has worked hard to achieve.

