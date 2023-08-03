Jonathan Majors Trial Unexpectedly Changed During Marvel Comeback

Actor Jonathan Majors has barely been in the public eye since he was arrested in New York on March 25 and charged with misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, harassment, and strangulation. Since then, the latter charge has been dropped, and there’s been a big change in his upcoming trial right as he appears to be back at Marvel.

The trailer for the Disney+ series Loki season 2 just dropped to immediate fan fervor, and some surprise at how prominently Jonathan Majors was featured in the Marvel show. While it was already announced that some variant (or possibly variants) of his character Kang the Conqueror would appear in Loki, it had been speculated that Marvel might edit him to a minimal amount of screen time or even replace him entirely.

Instead, Jonathan Majors as “Victor Timely” was front and center in the Loki trailer, and it appears that Marvel Studios and Disney are standing behind the embattled actor to some degree.

At the same time, as it can be inferred that Marvel is not ditching Jonathan Majors any time soon, his trial date has been pushed back, with the prosecution basically saying they need more time. Assistant D.A. Kelli Galaway told the judge, “The people are not ready for trial today…time will continue to run against the people.”

Per Deadline, the prosecution in the Jonathan Majors assault case has asked for the case to be delayed to September 6, saying it was not ready for the trial date, which had been set for August 3, i.e., today.

At the very least, in the court of public opinion, this makes it seem as though the prosecution’s case against the Creed III (2023) actor is shaky or, at least, not fully formed. It does not help that Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry had already pushed for a trial date ASAP, indicating a strong sense of confidence.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) star appeared in New York Criminal Court alongside Megan Good. After the court appearance, Priya Chaudhry released a statement saying that Majors “has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart. Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal.”

Until he was arrested in March, Jonathan Majors had seemingly been anointed by Hollywood as one of its brightest up-and-coming stars, appearing alongside fellow Marvel star Michael B Jordan in Creed III, starring in the well-regarded bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams, and most significantly, being made a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the reality-hopping villain Kang.

Since the assault allegations, Jonathan Majors has been dropped from his representation, lost an advertising campaign with the U.S. Army, and his future with Marvel has been very much in doubt.

However, it suddenly seems like things may be turning around for Majors.

Should Marvel keep Jonathan Majors as Kang, Victor Timely, Immortus, and all the rest? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.