‘Loki’ Season 2 Breaks Records, Could Save MCU Altogether

The trailer for Season 2 of Loki was recently released, after months of delays and uncertainty about the series’ future.

The finale of Season 1 revealed He Who Remains, aka Kang the Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors), who was up as the next major villain for the Avengers after Thanos was destroyed in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) became Marvel’s worst-performing movie, but further introduced Kang’s backstory and desires as the villain of Phase Five. However, when reports came out about Majors’ abuse allegations, Marvel fans were left wondering what the studio would do.

By that point, Season 2 of Loki had been shot, including scenes with Majors, and Marvel refused to announce whether they were dropping Majors or not. The season was delayed by several months as fans waited to find out if they would actually get a follow-up to Season 1, which is still Marvel’s most-watched series on Disney+.

It seems as though fans officially got an answer earlier this week when the full trailer for Season 2 was released, and it proved that fans are thrilled by the announcement. The trailer quickly broke the record of being the biggest online trailer debut for a series released to Disney+, Marvel or otherwise. With a staggering 80 million views, fans are clearly ready for the promise of something good to come from Marvel after a series of disappointing releases within the last year or two.

If the upcoming season of Loki follows the success of the first, it could be Marvel’s saving grace. Loki has long been a fan favorite, going as far back as his introduction to the MCU in Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012). With the success of the first season earning the series the title of “most watched,” Season 2 could bring fan opinion back around after the flops of the last few MCU films. You can watch the trailer here:

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (2023) was heralded as a fitting end to the Guardians, Quantumania has left a bad taste in fans’ mouths. Combined with the lackluster excitement for The Marvels, which was delayed to a November release, Marvel desperately needs a homerun project. With the trailer for Loki already breaking records and stirring up excitement, it’s entirely possible that the series could save the MCU from itself.

You can watch Season 1 of Loki now streaming on Disney+, and catch Season 2 starting October 6.

Do you think Loki Season 2 can save Marvel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!