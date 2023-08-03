Disney, Marvel Backs Jonathan Majors Despite Shocking Allegations

The new trailer for Loki (2022) season two for Disney Plus was released just a few days ago and is showing promise in luring Marvel fans back to the franchise. But both Marvel and Disney are under fire for not only showing footage of Jonathan Majors, but it appears that this version of Kang the Conqueror will be the ultimate antagonist in the upcoming new season of the Disney+ show debuting later this year. Why is this a problem, though? Well, let me explain.

Jonathan Majors – The Allegations Against Him

Rising Hollywood star Jonathan Majors, known better for his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was arrested on domestic abuse allegations in March of this year. According to authorities, Majors was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. Police responded to a 911 call from inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea. The victim allegedly informed NYC police that she was assaulted by the Hollywood actor, according to a spokesperson for the NYPD. Police also stated that the 33-year-old actor was handcuffed without issues or hassle and had cooperated with law enforcement authorities. The victim allegedly sustained a few minor injuries to her head and neck. She was removed from the apartment and taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and appeared to be in stable condition. Majors pleaded innocent to the alleged assault, and some text messages might of saved him in the long run, according to reports from his attorney. There also appears to be video footage clearing him of all charges.

Disney Plus, Marvel Studios Showing Confidence in Majors?

A recent tweet on the social app started an interesting debate online. Are Disney and Marvel showing confidence in Jonathan Majors being innocent as these allegations against him go to trial? Here is the tweet. It’s in French, but I will translate it below for everyone who does not speak French:

Translated to English, here’s what the tweet says:

Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely, a variant of Kang, was featured in the #Loki season 2 trailer. Can we see a sign of confidence on the part of Disney towards the actor? What do you think ?

Although just a tweet by a Marvel-inspired account, there seems to be some truth to this notion. Why would Marvel Studios and Disney have Majors front and center as the big evil supervillain in Loki season two releasing in October? Of course, the season was likely completed before the allegations were brought forward. But Disney did remove the actor from some behind-the-scenes footage of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania (2023) before it released on Disney Plus earlier last month.

If removed from that type of footage, which is short-form content, why not fire him entirely from the show? It might be because they simply can not. The show is already produced and finished with filming; getting another actor to stand in or do anything else would have set back the series. But why not release the series later and get a stand-in or replace the actor? Disney and Marvel are both suffering right now at the global box office, and its streaming platform has flop after flop has been released, with no sign of stopping. Loki season one performed exceptionally well and got a stellar fanbase and critics’ reviews. So it would make sense that Disney Plus wouldn’t want to push the series back just to replace someone who has not been proven guilty in a court of law. Still, there is time to prove Majors being guilty if the allegations are true, which would indefinitely shift the MCU film timeline as the actor is the new antagonist face of the next MCU phase. We will just have to wait and see.

Do you agree with the tweet above? Are Disney and Marvel showing confidence in Jonathan Majors? Should he remain the main villain in Loki and the MCU?