Marvel Reportedly Triples Down on Jonathan Majors in ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

Despite the controversy surrounding the actor, it looks like Marvel Studios won’t just be doubling down on actor Jonathan Majors in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026); they’re tripling down.

2023 was supposed to be the year of Jonathan Majors. Not only did he star alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III (2023), but he also solidified himself as Kang the Conqueror, the central villain of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023) with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, after playing a version of the character in Loki (2022-present). He is meant to continue playing variants of Kang in Loki season 2, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars (2026).

All of this came to a screeching halt on March 25, 2023, when he was arrested on assault, strangulation, and harassment charges in New York City. This led to the actor being dropped by his management company and public relations firm. In the meantime, the army and multiple studios have pulled any projects featuring Majors, and Disney decided to wait and see what happens.

However, the trial was postponed after the alleged victim fled the country when assault charges were presented against her. Now, it seems that Marvel is once again moving forward with majors, including him in promotional material for Loki season 2, as well as reports that he’ll be pulling triple duty in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Jonathan Majors Will Reportedly Play Three Kang Variants in ‘Avengers 5’

According to a report from Twitter user MCU Source, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will still be featuring Jonathan Majors as the main antagonist. However, he won’t just be playing one variant of Kang the Conqueror; he’ll play three: Immortus, Rama-Tut, and the Scarlet Centurion.

While all three variants were seen during the credits of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, not much is known about their powers or abilities. Fortunately, we can look at the comics to get a glimpse at what these characters are capable of.

Rama-Tut is an ancient Egyptian Pharaoh who is actually a descendant of Reed Richards‘ (Mr. Fantastic) time-traveling father, Nathaniel Richard, who goes by the same name. After traveling to Egypt in a Sphinx-shaped timeship, he becomes Rama-Tut. After being defeated by the Fantastic Four, he travels to the future and steals Victo von Doom’s technology, creating a power suit and becoming the Scarlet Centurion.

Immortus is a bit different. Unlike the other Kang variants, Immortus actually teams up with the Avengers to stop the Council of Kangs. However, it comes at the cost of his own existence since destroying Prime Kang results in the death of every variant.

Time will tell if Marvel Studios will follow these plot points, especially since they have been known to take creative liberties in the past (just look at MODOK). But one thing is certain: Jonathan Majors is still going to be Kang. And the controversy surrounding the actor could have a massive effect on the franchise’s future box office.

