For years, Kevin Feige has served as the President of Marvel Studios, guiding the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under the ownership of The Walt Disney Company. The MCU’s influence on the superhero movie genre and the film industry as a whole has been profound, leaving a lasting impact despite… varying viewpoints. The expansive storyline known as the Infinity Saga came to a climactic end with the epic releases of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), marking the conclusion of Phase Three. The franchise’s remarkable growth and unparalleled success have solidified its position as a major, if not dominant force in the movie industry.

The Fantastic Four, and Marvel’s New Approach

The Fantastic Four team consists of four iconic heroes who are a cornerstone of Marvel Comics. What never changes is the team’s makeup — the Fantastic Four’s super-genius leader is Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, while Sue Storm serves as the nurturing “mother” of the group, adopting the name Invisible Woman. Johnny Storm, the fiery and impulsive member, is the Human Torch, and the gentle giant Ben Grimm is commonly referred to as The Thing. As iconic figures in Marvel Comics, the Fantastic Four has remained one of its prime franchises, sharing the spotlight with the X-Men and Spider-Man, even before the rise of other beloved characters like Iron Man/Tony Stark or Captain America/Steve Rogers portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, respectively.

The film adaptations of Fantastic Four, produced by 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios under Disney’s ownership), began in 2005 with the release of the movie titled Fantastic Four. The film starred Ioan Gruffudd as Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards, Jessica Alba as Invisible Woman/Sue Storm, Chris Evans as Human Torch/Johnny Storm, and Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and was directed by Tim Story. Its sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, followed in 2007, and both films received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. In 2015, a reboot titled Fantastic Four (stylized as FANT4STIC) introduced Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell as the main cast, with Josh Trank as the director. Unfortunately, this reboot faced harsh criticism, leading to a negative impact on the public perception of the Fantastic Four franchise. Audiences consequently expressed a strong desire for a fresh approach to these beloved Marvel characters — and Marvel Studios seems ready to deliver, by allegedly centering the group around Sue Storm.

Currently, it’s known that the new reboot of the Fantastic Four will take place in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite John Krasinski having previously portrayed a Multiversal Richards in the MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), it appears that the role of the main MCU’s Fantastic Four leader is up for grabs — and it’s a promising one, with almost “Tony Stark”-level story implications.

Who Will Be the MCU’s New Leader?

The casting of the iconic superhero team has been the subject of numerous rumors lately. One such rumor suggested that Mila Kunis might be considered for the role of Susan Storm, but it was later revealed that she is allegedly in talks to play The Thing instead. Another significant speculation revolves around Adam Driver, renowned for his portrayal of Kylo Ren in Star Wars, as someone who might potentially take on the lead role of “The Smartest Man Alive” — but that rumor has been quashed by multiple insiders at this point. Paul Mescal has also been linked to the role of the Human Torch/Johnny Storm, while Margot Robbie and Jodie Comer are rumored contenders for the role of Sue Storm. Additionally, discussions about potential actors for the show’s villains, including Galactus, Doctor Doom, and the Silver Surfer, have been running wild among fans and media alike.

But new reports from multiple sources appear to be confirming that Eleventh Doctor (Doctor Who) and Game of Thrones’ House of the Dragon (2022) star Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen) is likely to be the new Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic for the mainline MCU. In fact, Smith is already in the MCU — as Morbius (2022) Big Bad, Milo. This role is particularly important, as the MCU seem headed in the direction of the comics’ Multiverse-changing “Council of Reeds” storyline with multiple actors cast in the same role.

It was after known insider @DanielRPK shared the initial rumor, it appears that more sources have come forward with a similar corroboration. Namely, user MyTimeToShineHello (MTTSH) has leaked (seemingly, since June) that “WHO is going to be Reed Richards” — a deliberate nod to Smith’s iconic role as the Eleventh regeneration of The Doctor in Doctor Who. MTTSH reminded fans of the Matt Smith casting leak from earlier — and fans absolutely lost it in response:

This news hit some fans particularly hard, who seem to “hate” this choice, like The Den of Nerds’ Josh:

— Josh (@TheDenofNerds) August 2, 2023

However others definitely seem to love this casting, with many coming to Smith’s defense. For example, user @MCU_newssss replied to @ignitedculez120’s dismissal of Smith as “awful casting” with a great analogy — the early fan hatred of Twilight actor Robert Pattinson as Matt Reeves’ The Batman lead Bruce Wayne/Batman:

@ignitedculez120: This an awful casting @MCU_newssss: Let's be real, Matt Smith as Reed Richards is gonna be another Robert Pattinson as Batman situation. A very narrow minded portion of the fanbase having a negative reaction due to their very limited idea of what the actor is capable of.

Let's be real, Matt Smith as Reed Richards is gonna be another Robert Pattinson as Batman situation. A very narrow minded portion of the fanbase having a negative reaction due to their very limited idea of what the actor is capable of. — Marne (@MCU_newssss) August 2, 2023

Fans of Doctor Who definitely seem enthused, like @hzjoe03 — seeing as Smith has played the “nerdy, brilliant genius” type before on the show — a departure from his more recent roles that have a significantly more “creepy” and villainous bent:

At the end of the day, the MCU will definitely need to rely on the talents of new blood to prop up Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Particularly as Secret Wars could absolutely feature iconic Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom — putting Reed Richards at a particularly pivotal position as what could be the Avengers new genius leader. May Tony Stark rest in peace.

