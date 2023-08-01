Are we back to the drawing board?

For several years, Kevin Feige has been at the helm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the President of Marvel Studios. The MCU, owned by The Walt Disney Company, has completely transformed the superhero movie genre and has left an enduring impact on the film industry, regardless of differing opinions. The Infinity Saga, an expansive and captivating storyline, reached its conclusion with the epic releases of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) as the grand finale of Phase Three. Through remarkable growth and unprecedented success, the franchise has firmly established itself as a dominant force in the movie industry.

Marvel’s Fantastic Four, and why it’s so important

The Marvel superhero team known as the Fantastic Four is composed of four members: the brilliant leader Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, the nurturing figure Sue Storm, who is known as the Invisible Woman, the fiery and impulsive Johnny Storm, known as the Human Torch, and the amiable behemoth Ben Grimm, commonly referred to as The Thing. These individuals acquired their extraordinary powers after being exposed to cosmic radiation during a scientific expedition, each gaining distinct superhuman abilities. The Fantastic Four are an icon of the Marvel Comics, and have remained one of its prime franchises alongside the X-Men and Spider-Man — even before the advent of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark or Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers.

The film versions of Fantastic Four at 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios under Disney’s ownership) commenced in 2005 with the debut of Fantastic Four, which starred Ioan Gruffudd as Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards, Jessica Alba as Invisible Woman/Sue Storm, Chris Evans as Human Torch/Johnny Storm, and Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Tim Story directed both films, with the sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, arriving in 2007, and both movies receiving mixed reviews. In 2015, a reboot titled Fantastic Four (styled FANT4STIC) featured Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell, and was directed by Josh Trank. However, it was met with rather negative reviews, and it largely ruined public perception of the Fantastic Four franchise. As a result, it sparked a desire among viewers for a fresh take on these beloved Marvel Comics characters.

Casting the MCU’s Mister Fantastic

There have been plenty of rumors circulating about the casting of the iconic superhero quad. Recently, there was speculation that Mila Kunis might play Susan Storm, but it was later revealed that she is allegedly in talks to portray The Thing. Another significant rumor suggests that Adam Driver, known for his role as Kylo Ren in Star Wars, could potentially take on the lead role of Reed Richards, “The Smartest Man Alive” — even though John Krasinski previously portrayed Richards in the MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Paul Mescal has also been tied to the role of the Human Torch/Johnny Storm, as have Margot Robbie and Jodie Comer for Sue Storm. Furthermore, discussions about the show’s villains have been running rampant, with people already contemplating potential actors for popular baddies like Galactus, Doctor Doom, and the Silver Surfer.

Recently, The Hot Mic Podcast (via ComicBook.com), recently touched on the behind the scenes goings-on at Marvel Studios. John Rocha and Jeff Sneider opened up about the much-anticipated and highly-debated Fantastic Four reboot, and how the oft-rumored John Krasinski replacement, Star Wars‘ Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver reacted to being offered the role.

Although it “contradicts some stuff some [they’ve] put out there in the past” Sneider admits that according to a source within Marvel Studios working on Fantastic Four, “Adam Driver was never really engaged” with the film due to issues with the script. Apparently it boiled down to Driver not being able to “connect with the character on the page”, leading to him passing on the role — despite the likely sizeable check and promise of franchise fame.

Currently, Matt Shakman who directed WandaVision (2021) will likely take the Fantastic Four reins. But if these insider sources prove true, it’s possible that the hunt for the MCU’s Fantastic Four lead will have to commence after the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike concludes.

What do you think about Adam Driver turning Marvel Studios and the role of Mister Fantastic down? Share your thoughts in the comments below!