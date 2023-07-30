The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), helmed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and under the ownership of The Walt Disney Company, has brought about a monumental shift in the superhero movie genre, leaving an enduring impact on the entire film industry. The conclusion of Marvel Studios’ Phase Three commenced with the blockbuster hits Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which marked the end of the epic Infinity Saga.

After the heartfelt sacrifice of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark, who ensured the universe’s continuation in Endgame, and Chris Evans passing on the Captain America mantle, the Marvel Cinematic Universe faces even more significant and formidable challenges, awaiting Earth’s superheroes on the precipice of their next adventures. This served as a catalyst for an even further expansion of the franchise, with the new Multiverse Saga comprising Phase Four, Phase Five and Phase Six — all to end in Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 — titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, respectively.

The MCU’s “Scarlet Witch” story

These changes within the MCU have definitely pushed other heroes to the spotlight — like Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, who got her own (Emmy Award-winning) Disney+ (Disney Plus) show alongside Paul Bettany’s Vision, in WandaVision (2021). It was here that Wanda Maximoff finally had her character significantly expanded on, with the MCU able to deeper dive into character motivations, while subsequently taking a daring leap into the realm of streaming television by integrating mainline movie actors into their innovative Marvel television shows. WandaVision captivated audiences with its unique fourth-wall breaking concept. Set in the charming town of Westview, New Jersey, the show portrays the couple navigating seemingly perfect lives, only for reality to gradually unravel around them.

WandaVision embarked on a captivating and thought-provoking journey, delving into themes of grief, trauma, and the very essence of reality itself. Within this enigmatic narrative, the series explored the concealed truths surrounding Wanda and Vision’s children, Billy Maximoff (portrayed by Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (played by Jett Klyne). The stellar cast included Kathryn Hahn as the neighbor (and later revealed witch) Agnes/Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (who later became the superhero Photon). The show also featured Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner/Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff, Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart, and Fred Melamed as Arthur Hart.

It also saw Wanda Maximoff earning the “Scarlet Witch” moniker, as well as bringing the definitive Magic (and Mutant?) element into the MCU proper.

However, all that character progression took a full halt with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), directed by Sam Raimi. In the movie, (spoilers!) Wanda Maximoff takes on a villainous role as an antagonist to the (former) Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). While on a desperate hunt for Multiversal variants of her sons Billy and Tommy, Wanda Maximoff meets her hubris at the end of the film by getting seemingly crushed under a collapsing Darkhold Castle atop Mount Wundagore.

But as many fans have speculated, it seems that Elizabeth Olsen isn’t done portraying her beloved MCU character.

The upcoming WandaVision sequel… and its sequel

To fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Scarlet Witch’s character and storyline, the existence of WandaVision sequels Vision Quest and Agatha: Coven of Chaos is not news.

However, even the initiated might not be aware of the sequel to the WandaVision sequel — a new show called The Witches’ Road.

Originally thought to be a prequel to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, The Witches’ Road is in fact a sequel to the WandaVision spinoff, according to user nuruodo, part of Fulcrum Leaks, a known insider source for other Disney property Star Wars, The Witches’ Road which will allegedly delve into the truth behind Wanda Maximoff’s “death” in Doctor Strange. This show will come in the form of a Marvel Studios Special Presentation, like the highly praised Werewolf By Night (2022) and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022). It will likely act as a short film to tantalize audiences and build anticipation for forthcoming Avengers adventures.

But what is The Witches’ Road? The phrase is derived directly from the “Scarlet Witch” Marvel Comics, where The Witches’ Road (AKA Magika) is a known plane of existence within the Multiverse, accessible only to sorcerers and magic users.

And if the speculation holds true, the new Agatha tie-in could potentially provide a more intricate exploration of the magical aspect of the MCU. Furthermore, if other rumors prove accurate, it might serve as a setup for the introduction of the demonic villain Mephisto — a much-discussed addition to the WandaVision franchise — as a formidable antagonist in future Marvel productions.

How will Agatha: Coven of Chaos reintroduce Scarlet Witch?

The upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, appears to be embracing a “musical theater” style, drawing inspiration from the unexpected success of WandaVision‘s hits like “Agatha All Along.” This connection is logical since the renowned lyricists and composers, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, known for their work on Broadway’s Book of Mormon and Disney’s Frozen, are the masterminds behind the creation of WandaVision‘s iconic jingles. Official confirmation has been received that several actors, including Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia, have been chosen for undisclosed roles. Notably, Joe Locke (Heartstopper) is rumored to have been cast as Billy Maximoff, Wanda’s son, and the superhero Wiccan from the Marvel Comics. Adding to the excitement, Broadway legend Patti LuPone will portray the older witch, Lilia Calderu, within the witches’ coven — and she hasn’t been secretive about the happenings behind the scenes.

And a very real possibility is that despite the seemingly lighthearted approach, Agatha: Coven of Chaos will touch on darker themes, with the witches in the aforementioned coven finding a way to connect with the super-powerful Scarlet Witch herself — potentially stranded in The Witches’ Road dimension after a daring escape in Multiverse of Madness. Agatha Harkness was Scarlet Witch’s mentor in the comics, after all. Only time will truly tell, however.

