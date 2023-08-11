Disney Ignores Controversy, Confirms Plan to Release New Jonathan Majors Movie

As Marvel actor Jonathan Majors prepares to head to trial next month, it looks like Disney is standing by the theatrical release of his next project, spurring mixed reactions from fans ahead of his upcoming role in season 2 of the Disney+ Loki series.

Since first being arrested on assault charges in March 2023, it’s been a quick fall from grace for Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors. The MCU star’s image and career have taken a huge hit, with the actor losing his talent representation, being removed from multiple projects and marketing campaigns, and having his future work put into jeopardy.

Regardless, Majors’ Kang gig seems safe for now, though it remains on rocky ground. Likely, higher-ups at Marvel won’t make any significant decisions about his MCU future until the outcome of his trial is revealed, which could spell trouble for the superhero franchise as it continues to set up the Multiverse Saga and, specifically, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026), of which Majors would play the titular supervillain.

Still, Majors’ Kang was prominently featured in the first trailer for Season 2 of Loki, which is slated to land on Disney+ this October. The controversial actor reprised his role for the new batch of episodes after making his Marvel debut in Season 1 as Kang variant “He Who Remains,” and again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). More recently, Majors made an unexpected appearance in the behind-the-scenes making-of documentary for the Ant-Man threequel, technically marking his first MCU project following the accusations.

So, does this mean Disney and Marvel are siding in favor of Majors? Well, not exactly. While either studio has yet to release an official statement on the matter, the question of whether or not the “canceled” actor has a future in the MCU remains in limbo. However, with Majors’ appearance in the latest Disney+ Assembled episode, his part in Loki Season 2, and now, an upcoming movie distributed by Disney in mind, it seems like the House of Mouse is keeping the actor on their roster—for now.

Disney’s Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming film, Magazine Dreams (2023), recently got some positive news after the studio added it to their updated “upcoming theatrical releases” slate, which lists the company’s theatrical release slate from September 2023 through June 2024. Magazine Dreams, which stars Majors alongside Mike O’Hearn, Taylour Paige, and Haley Bennett, is currently set for theatrical release on December 8, only a couple of months after Majors returns in Loki Season 2.

This could be seen as an encouraging sign for Majors amid the wave of negative press, especially considering that Magazine Dreams was initially dropped from CinemaCon’s slate this past April. With countless productions and premieres being paused or postponed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the premiere dates of several films and TV shows are up in the air, so it’s interesting to hear that Disney and Searchlight were intent on locking in Magazine Dreams above other projects.

While Marvel has remained radio silent on its Kang problem, Majors has gotten support from fellow MCU stars in recent months, with Captain America: Brave New World (2024) star Anthony Mackie making it clear that he’s “innocent until proven guilty” with his trial looming. And with Majors’ alleged victim reportedly fleeing the country after the NYPD sought to charge her with assault, that might just be the case. However, his return to Hollywood superstardom remains murky, at best, with several other accusers speaking out against Majors’ reportedly violent behavior in the past.

It’ll be interesting to see if Magazine Dreams might just be as big of a win for Majors as it is for Disney, as the Kang actor continues to plead not guilty on these assault charges. But regardless of the outcome, with Majors being such an important part of the studio’s future plans, Marvel will inevitably have to address the elephant in the room, and soon.