Marvel Studios Reportedly Dividing Up Avengers for ‘Kang Dynasty’

The Avengers have been in constant turmoil ever since they battled Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Now, it looks like Marvel Studios is trying to wrangle them together by potentially keeping them apart.

The Avengers are arguably the greatest superhero franchise of all time. With four movies, these Marvel team-ups have earned an average of almost $2 billion per film at the global box office. No matter which film you watch, each one feels like an event.

Starting with Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, the team has now expanded to dozens if not hundreds of heroes.

But with three of the originals dead and others going their own way, it’s time for other characters to step up and lead the team. And if reports are to be believed, we’re about to have three new leaders for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2023).

Marvel Will Reportedly Divide the Avengers Into Three Teams

According to Twitter user MCU Source, Marvel Studios has decided to split the Avengers up into three different teams. Not only does this fit into other rumors of there being three different Kang variants to handle, but it will make it easier to manage all of these different characters audiences have become attached to.

If this rumor is to be believed, one team will be led by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and another by Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie). However, the leader of the third team remains unknown.

The comments had plenty of great ideas about who could be the next leader. Some believe it could be Spider-Man (Tom Holland) leading the New Avengers, a younger sect of the team. Others think that it may be Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) since there are so many cosmic superheroes. However, there is one missing hero that would make an even better fit than Carol Danvers and Peter Parker.

Reed Richards Should Lead the Avengers

One significant team that has been missing from the MCU has been the Fantastic Four. While they are arguably some of the most important heroes in Marvel Comics, their presence has been missing from the films. Fortunately, we know that will change with the release of Fantastic Four in 2025.

Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic would be the perfect person to step in as leader for the third team. Not only would he provide fresh blood to the Avengers at this point, but he can easily match the scientific mind that’s been missing since Tony Stark died at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Additionally, Richards has a personal connection to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in the comics. It would only make sense for him to lead the charge against an enemy that is close to him.

Captain Marvel and Spider-Man would make excellent team leaders. However, they both have their own things going on, with one focusing on intergalactic turmoil and the other maintaining their secret identity. Meanwhile, Reed Richards would be completely dedicated to protecting Earth. And it’s because of that that Mr. Fantastic should lead the Avengers alongside Doctor Strange and Captain America.

