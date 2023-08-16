‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Receives Unfortunate Release Update

After the massive critical and commercial success of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), Marvel fans have begun eagerly anticipating its sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2024). Fortunately, writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are ready with an update.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was one of this year’s biggest hits. Not only did it dominate the box office when it debuted, but it became one of the most well-reviewed movies of 2023. Many critics even think that it is already a front-runner for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, Across the Spider-Verse tells the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) as they navigate what it means to be a Spider-Person while simultaneously dealing with a massive collection of Spider-People, including Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), and so many more.

Naturally, fans were excited that the sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, would be released only a year later. But, as has been the case with many films in 2023, it has since been indefinitely delayed. This upset fans, especially since its predecessor has such a cliffhanger ending. Fortunately, writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have an answer, although it may not be what Web-Heads want to hear.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller Say ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Will Release “When It’s Ready”

In an interview with Digital Spy to promote their new film Stray Dogs (2023), the writer-producer team revealed that they don’t have a concrete answer for when Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released. However, they both assured the film will be released “when it’s ready.”

“Those conversations are thankfully above our paygrade,” said Phil Lord, “but I can tell you we’re already hard at work on it, and we’ll take the time it takes to make it great.” While this may upset fans, Chris Miller stated that this prolonged waiting period could be a good thing.

He explained, “What we’re trying to accomplish with the film is have it be the most satisfying conclusion to the story than it can be and take it to places that you haven’t been before. And make you laugh and cry, and cheer and think.”

This echoes the sentiment of star Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), who said, “Here’s what I can promise… they are not going to stop until it’s excellent. And if that means it takes a little bit longer, if that means it’s even bigger, if that means it’s longer — they don’t play by anybody’s rules… So they’re not going to quit until it’s great, and I have nothing but faith in them.”

Good art usually takes time, and anyone who has seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) or Across the Spider-Verse will tell you that they are works of art. The team working on Beyond the Spider-Verse needs as much time as possible to create the best film they can make. And if that helps with the controversial crunch culture surrounding the previous films, this delay can only be more of a good thing.

