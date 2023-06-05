Audiences Have One Big Complaint About ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) may have scored the second-biggest box office opening of the year – but one thing has irked audiences.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), Across the Spider-Verse continues the multiversal adventures of Spider-Man. Which one? Well, all of them. The film follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he meets a new team of Spider-People known as the Spider-Society while on an adventure with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld).

No spoilers here, so we’ll leave it at that. Audiences and critics alike have had overwhelmingly positive responses to Across the Spider-Verse so far, with some dubbing it an improvement on its beloved predecessor. It currently sits at 95% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and has an impressive 96% from audiences.

However, audience members have had one common complaint about Across the Spider-Verse. Moviegoers have noted that there are issues with the film’s audio playback, sounding significantly lower than your usual cinematic experience.

“Also for anyone else that saw Across the Spider-Verse, did it sound like y’alls movie audio was like really quiet at times?” wrote one Twitter user.

Another queried: “People who have seen Spider-verse: is the sound super quiet for the first 30ish?”.

As frustrated fans shared their complaints, the film’s producer Phil Lord took to Twitter to address the problem – explaining what the “reference volume” should be and encouraging viewers to ask theater staff if it is set correctly for their showing.

Spider-Verse friends! if you get to the theater early and you want a fun mission ask someone to check that the theater volume is set at reference (7)! If it sounds a bit quiet, invite them to turn it up a touch to 7.5! If they give you flack… tell them we said it was okay.

He added: “7 is the standard we mix to. 7.5 might be better in a full house. It’s a very dynamic and comfortable mix so you can play it loud and proud.”

Lord went on to share his own sticker design for theater projectionists, emblazoned with “I played Spider-Verse at full volume because I’m awesome.” He later shared a picture suggesting he was sending these out in bulk to movie theaters. So, if you spot one on your next trip to the theater, you can rest assured that you’re getting the full Spider-Verse experience.