Daniel Kaluuya Wants His Own ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff

It’s hard to imagine anyone could name all of the Spider-People shown in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but there was one that was a huge fan-favorite. Daniel Kaluuya voiced this Spider-Man iteration and is now lobbying for his own spinoff.

Related: Issa Rae Is Mad at Her Spider-Verse Character

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller hit another proverbial homerun with Across the Spider-Verse, which added another layer of depth to the tumultuous life of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). Morales reunited with his love interest, Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), only to realize that a Multiverse society of Spider-People has recruited her.

This massive council of Spider-People is led by Spider-Man 2099, AKA Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), who was briefly introduced at the end of Into the Spider-Verse. While Morales follows Gwen into this newly introduced world of Spider-People and the many timelines they exist in, he discovers a horrific secret.

This secret leads to Miles being on the run from the Spider-People. However, he eventually gets aid from Gwen. Gwen is also helped out by arguably the best Spider-Man we have seen on screen for quite a while: Spider-Punk. Daniel Kaluuya voices the anarchistic Hobbie Brown, and the Marvel star has now stated he wants a spinoff.

Daniel Kaluuya Says Spider-Punk Spinoff “Would Be Amazing”

Daniel Kaluuya is no stranger to Marvel films, as he was initially in Black Panther (2018). Unfortunately, he had to bow out of appearing in Black: Panther Wakanda Forever (2022), as he ran into some significant scheduling conflicts. ‘

However, fans were delighted to discover that he would be returning to the world of superheroes when he was cast as the voice of Hobbie Brown. Brown became an instant hit, as his persona was dynamite every time he was on screen. Kaluuya was speaking to GamesRadar+ when asked about the possibility the world could see a Spider-Punk spinoff. According to Kaluuya:

“I think his world is really interesting, this mix of London and New York. It’s very oppressive, we spoke about George Orwell’s ‘1984,’ Hobie’s reality reminds us of that. I would love to watch that as a fan and if it happens it would be amazing, but if it doesn’t we’ve got this.”

Kaluuya also stated he “would love to watch that as a fan.” We would too. Spider-Punk was already a hit in the comics and had become a playable skin feature in the Spider-Man (2018) game for PlayStation 4. However, this was the first time the character was given a chance to come alive in animated form.

What is fantastic about the character’s overall belief system is that he is willing to go against the status quo to do what is right, which is certainly reflected when he aids Spider-Gwen. Even though Miles Morales was immediately threatened by his and Gwen’s relationship, which delivered some of the funniest moments, Hobbie was there to remind everyone that good should always triumph.

Another excellent indication of their dedication to Spider-Punk is how his animation looked compared to everyone else. It was constantly in flux and messy, but that was intentional to display that his belief system was also chaotic and anarchistic. His animation was meant to mimic the 1970 and 1980s punk rock scene posters, which worked out perfectly. If anyone was deserving of a spinoff, it’s certainly Hobbie Brown.

Spider-Punk has become a hit, which we feel would warrant another look from the Marvel/Sony connection.

Spider-People Deserving of a Spinoff

Although Daniel Kaluuya would be our first choice to lead a new spinoff from the world of the Spider-Verse movies, we could also see Spider-Man India (Karan Soni) and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) getting their own spinoff movies or shows. Spider-Man India was excellent, and he became integral to showcasing why the world rooted for Miles Morales.

Spider-Man 2099 has a torrid past, and one that would likely dive deep into how and why Miguel O’Hara has become so cold. Granted, his backstory is a central arc that explains the horrific truth about what it means to be Spider-Man, but fans would love a chance to see his story before his tragic ending happens.

A wealth of possibilities can happen from the established Spider-Verse movies, along with the amazing cameos we got to see in the second film. We imagine that the time it takes for each of these movies to be made, Lord and Miller might not want to continue making them, but they could serve as producers for any upcoming spinoffs.

Related: ‘Spider-Verse 2’ Producer Calls Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara “Too Much of an A**Hole”

If anyone needs a call and a whole story, it’s Daniel Kaluuya and his Spider-Punk. He is rumored to have a much more involved story in the third film, but we can easily see him receiving a new series or film that goes far deeper into his upbringing and how he became the most asked-about version of Spider-Man.

Do you want to see Daniel Kaluuya return as Spider-Punk in a series or film? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!