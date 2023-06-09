The ‘Spider-Verse 3’ Release Date Could Make Marvel History

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures’ highly-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has barely been in theaters a week, and it’s already on-track to shatter movie records. But surprisingly, it’s threequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, could also make history even before debuting at the box office—as long as it maintains its 2024 release date.

Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales is officially back in action in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). The movie arrived in theaters earlier this month, and it’s already making headlines for being one of the top-rated Spider-Man projects of all time. If your head is still spinning from watching it in theaters, you’re not alone—the film is a sensory overload that feels like riding a visual roller coaster for its entire 139 minute runtime.

The new movie sees Miles reunited with Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider (Hailee Steinfeld) after a strange new supervillain, The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), threatens to destroy everything Miles loves. This attracts the attention of the mysterious Spider-Society, led by its equally mysterious creator, Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

Check out the trailer for Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below:

In its opening weekend alone, Across the Spider-Verse grossed $208 million worldwide in its opening weekend, roughly three times as much as the opening of the first film. This comes as no surprise, considering the caliber of Into the Spider-Verse, which generated immediate buzz after its premiere in 2018.

Since then, it’s been a long five years for fans eager to see more of Miles and this universe’s team of Spider-People. Because of the sheer amount of visual effects that are put into the film, animation alone took years to finish—and that’s not including talent, sound, and editing, which tack on months, if not years onto an already lengthy production.

Because of this, it came as a surprise when Sony announced that the final installment in the Spider-Verse trilogy would be arriving just a year after the sequel—which could set a record for Marvel Studios.

As of now, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’s release date is set for March 29, 2024, which is 301 days after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘s theatrical premiere on June 2, 2023. If the threequel’s projected date sticks, then this gap will make history as the shortest window between release dates for a Marvel movie and its direct sequel.

This is certainly good news for MCU fans, who had to wait a whopping 1,631 days between the first two Spider-Verse movies. If Beyond the Spider-Verse can maintain its current release window without any delays, audiences can look forward to seeing Miles in theaters relatively soon—a welcome change for this corner of Sony’s Spider-Man universe.

While story details remain kept under tight wraps—especially considering the sequel’s cliffhanger ending—it’s widely expected that Beyond the Spider-Verse will explore the ramifications of Miles’ decisions in the new movie. Across the Spider-Verse producer Peter Ramsey even teased that “the sky really is the limit” when it comes to the third entry, meaning we can expect to see a lot more multiversal shenanigans and likely, much higher stakes when the movie arrives in theaters next year.

