‘Spider-Verse 3’ Being Delayed is a Good Thing, Says Spider-Man Star

After the massive success of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), fans were disappointed when they heard rumors that the film’s second part, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2024), will most likely be delayed. But according to one Spider-Verse star, that’s nothing to worry about.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been a massive hit. The story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) battling a bunch of Spider-People while coming to terms with what it means to be a Spider-Person has resonated with audiences, earning the second-highest domestic box office gross so far, a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, and even Best Picture buzz for the Academy Awards.

Naturally, this has people chomping at the bit for the sequel, slated to release in 2024. However, rumors have spread that the film is already being delayed, mainly due to the Hollywood Strikes, a short turnaround, and fear of overworking the staff. While this has disappointed fans, one particular Spider-Man thinks that it could actually be a good thing.

Spider-Man Star Believes ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Being Delayed is a Good Thing

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker) spoke to fans upset that Beyond the Spider-Verse might be delayed until 2025. While he didn’t say the film won’t be delayed, he brought up that it would be for the best if it did happen.

“Here’s what I can promise, and I said it about the second one when we were in the middle of it: Phil Lord, Chris Miller, everybody, the producers on this, the directors they’re going to bring in … What they did on the first one is all the directors became executive producers. So they just keep adding to it. What I can promise is they are not going to stop until it’s excellent.”

Johnson continued, “And if that means it takes a little bit longer, if that means it’s even bigger, if that means it’s longer — they don’t play by anybody’s rules. They work really hard. As actors in it, we’re always shocked that we get called in to record on this last one. I think it was a month before it screened where we could not believe we were still recording. So they’re not going to quit until it’s great, and I have nothing but faith in them.”

There’s a famous video game development quote that is often misattributed to Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto. It states, “A late game is only late until it ships. A bad game is bad for the rest of your life.” That applies to movies as well. If delaying Beyond the Spider-Verse gives the team more time to make the film they want and not force them to work ungodly hours, it will be better for it in the long run.

