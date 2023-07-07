Only Shameik Moore Knows What Will Happen in ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’

Nowadays, making a superhero movie might just be the most secretive thing on Earth. Cast and crew sign NDAs to ensure nothing gets leaked to the public. And this is especially the case for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2024).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) has been a massive commercial and critical success, introducing a plethora of Spider-People to audiences worldwide. The story follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he gets back in touch with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and becomes a part of the Spider Society, led by Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) and Jessica Drew (Issa Rae).

The sequel to Into the Spider-Verse (2018) has enchanted audiences around the world but left the story on a massive cliffhanger that left some fans unsatisfied. Fortunately, the third film in the trilogy will finish up the story, even though none of the cast knows what is actually going to happen.

Nobody Knows What’s Happening in ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Except Shameik Moore

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Karan Soni, who plays Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India, revealed that only Shameik Moore knows what will happen in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2024).

“I have no idea what is ahead. I think the only person who knows is Shameik because, I believe, before they embarked on writing both of these next two, his arc was explained to him, and I think that’s good because he has so much of the heavy lifting to do in these movies. He knows a lot, but the rest of us don’t really know anything.”

While this may seem like an odd choice for a movie set to release in less than a year, Soni said that this was also the norm for Across the Spider-Verse. “I didn’t even have the script for this one, so for me, so far, it’s been more strict than live-action because you just do whatever your part is.”

Soni continued, “I went to see a test screening of the movie, and then the final shot where Gwen has assembled her team or whatever, and my character was in it because I didn’t have any lines in that sequence. I didn’t know that that scene existed, so I was like, ‘Oh!’ So, truly, I have no idea.”

