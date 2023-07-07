‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Will Feature Unexpected Marvel Hero Fighting the Sinister Six

The Spider-Verse movies have been one of the bright spots for the world of Spider-Man, because of how unique the art, acting, and story have been through the first two films. While some might be a little upset that Across the Spider-Verse ended on such a massive cliffhanger, the art book for the film has offered clues about what will happen in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Besides constantly having to learn to live a double life, one of the most significant aspects of Spider-Man’s existence is that he always has a group of villains out to make his life hell. Those villains are the Sinister Six, a supervillain team generally made up of Doctor Octopus, Electro, Vulture, Mysterio, Hobgoblin/Green Goblin. However, many variations have featured other big baddies.

Fans have been begging to see the Sinister Six appear in some fashion in the Spider-Man franchise. Though they have been placed in many movies at different times, there has never been a whole team-up of these iconic villains.

Sony is sort of building out what might be the Sinister Six in their villain live-action films, comprising Venom, Kraven, Morbius, Vulture, and Madame Web. However, their delivery has been confusing, and Morbius and Venom have already been painted as anti-heroes.

Though it might be some time before we see the villainous team in the live-action format, Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to introduce the team on Earth-42, including a very unexpected Marvel hero fighting them.

Miles Morales Will Fight the Sinister Six in ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’

It is no secret that if the Sinister Six is in Beyond the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales must fight them. However, it is not the Morales that people are thinking of. At the end of Across the Spider-Verse, Morales ends up on Earth-42, where he mistakingly thought he had returned home at Earth-1610. However, he has now come across himself, but as the Prowler.

Beyond the Spider-Verse was given some story exposition via the “Art of the Movie” book for Across the Spider-Verse. According to the art book, “Sinister Six have been able to flourish and take over the world.” This is not surprising considering the world’s condition that Miles Morales dropped into. He does run into Uncle Aaron and Miles Morales/Prowler, but the Morales from Earth-42 has scars on his face and looks battle worn.

The art book even indicates something that fans might not have been expecting. In Earth-42, Prowler is a hero. He is the only hero standing against a world overrun by villains, mainly the Sinister Six. Though the end of Across the Spider-Verse saw Miles from Earth-1610 tied up and potentially in a lot of trouble, he might be joining forces with himself to aid Prowler in stopping the Sinister Six.

Director of Across the Spider-Verse, Justin K. Thompson, also confirmed details about Earth-42. According to Thompson, “Criminality runs rampant. We wanted to create a world where it felt like Aaron and Miles G. Morales of Earth-42 (this reality’s counterpart to Miles Morales) were the only heroes.

It is exciting that Beyond the Spider-Verse plans to alter the story of Prowler and make him a hero. We have no idea what members of the Sinister Six will appear in the film, but considering the Spider-Verse can shock the world, we expect some more huge surprises when the third film is released.

Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099, does appear to be a villain in Across the Spider-Verse. He might be an alternate to himself in Earth-42 and take up the mantle of one of Spider-Man’s most vicious villains. Then again, could Earth-42 also contain many different versions of Miles Morales that are also the Sinister Six?

Though Earth-42 also showed that Miles Morales’s father is dead, could he also be one of the different iterations of the villains in the Sinister Six? There are many options to work with here, and it already sounds like the team behind Beyond the Spider-Verse plans to shock everyone again.

The only issue is that though Jason Schwartzman is the main villain again, portraying Spot, he might be second fiddle to the Sinister Six and Miguel O’Hara. We hope that is not the case, but it could be another case of Spot being underutilized.

Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to release on March 24.2024, but the film could be delayed like its predecessor with the ongoing WGA strike.

