‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Has a Secret Pedro Pascal Connection

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continued the story of Miles Morales while showcasing the multitude of Spider-People that is part of the Spider-Verse (Multiverse). Though there were over 200 different Spider-Man iterations in the film, one holds a connection to Pedro Pascal.

No actor on the planet is as famous as Pedro Pascal right now, and he is enjoying every minute of it, including being referred to as “daddy.” Apart from his award-winning performance as Din Djarin on The Mandalorian, the man is quite literally part of many memes in the internet world. He is being considered for an Emmy for a hilarious sketch he appeared in as the Guest Host for an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Simply put, the world wants more Pascal, and we agree. Though he has yet to traverse the world of superheroes, we imagine that Marvel and DC are trying to devise a plan to secure his services for any properties both companies are working on. However, it appears that Pedro Pascal has already been included in the world of heroes, though he may not have known it.

A character designer who worked on Across the Spider-Verse revealed that Pedro Pascal inspired one of the many Spider-People we see in the film.

Pedro Pascal Used as Design for Web-Slinger

This is honestly kind of a good time to mention that a lot of my time was spent doing drawing overs, or that designs are just based on tweaking previous models.

But regarding Webslinger, I added a little Pedro Pascal to a Peter model https://t.co/m4jHo8sMX8 pic.twitter.com/Rm2V9wj8kw — kris anka (@kristaferanka) June 17, 2023

Character designer Kristafer Anka decided to give fans a closer look at Web-Slinger from Across the Spider-Verse, a Spider-Man iteration straight from the Wild Wild West Universe. The character uses guns and has a horse named Widow (clever). Anka revealed that he used Pedro Pascal as the inspiration for creating the man behind the Spider mask.

While creating the character, Anka used the familiar Peter Parker face, though he began to create someone that looks more like an animated version of Pascal. That is an excellent way to honor one of the most beloved actors on the planet. We are unsure if Pascal has caught wind of his likeness being used, but we imagine he might be honored to be a part of the Spider-Man universe, even if it’s inadvertently.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only time the actor has been mentioned by someone who has worked on the Spider-Verse films.

Oscar Isaac Pushed for Pascal In ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’

Oscar Isaac stars in Across the Spider-Verse as Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099. His character is one of the most brooding and cold Spider-Man iterations the world has ever seen, and his backstory is a huge reason why the character has appeared as a villain in the sequel. Isaac is also a hugely popular actor that brings a lot of notoriety to the already-established Spider-Verse films.

GQ interviewed Isaac about the massive number of Spider-People that appear in the film and who he would like to work with in Beyond the Spider-Verse. According to Isaac, “I don’t know. They’re so brilliant at finding the right person for the right character, but maybe Pedro Pascal. Let’s find something for him. He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person.”

We imagine that Isaac would have some significant pull in convincing producers like Phil Lord and Chris Miller to try out actors he would want to work with. Isaac and Pedro Pascal would be excellent together.

We imagine that Web-Slinger is also an older and more seasoned Spider-Man, which would be perfect for someone like Pascal. He has already played the rough and tough Southerner by appearing as Joel in the Last of Us adaptation, so that he would fit well into this role.

Either way, adding Pedro Pascal to a cast that already contains Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, and Nicolas Cage would be perfect. Cage was not part of the second film, but we think he could be returning for the third.

