Pedro Pascal Is “Having Fun” With the Internet Calling Him “Daddy”

To say that Pedro Pascal has an avid internet following is an understatement. Thanks to his role as the Mandalorian and huge success as Joel in The Last of Us (2023), he’s spent months – if not years – as the subject of one of social media’s greatest love affairs.

Since debuting as the Mandalorian in 2019, Pedro Pascal has become one of the entertainment industry’s favorite faux-fathers. In both The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, he plays the role of a protector transporting and protecting a child through a world that’s out to hurt them.

Whether it’s to Grogu or Ellie, Pascal’s made a habit out of playing paternal parts. That may not be exactly why the internet calls him “daddy,” but that’s how Pascal is taking the compliment.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pascal was asked about his feelings on the nickname. The interviewer pointed out that when you Google “Pedro Pascal” and “daddy,” you get approximately 1.5 million search results.

“I am having fun with it,” Pascal said. “[The daddy thing] seems a little role-related. There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie. These are daddy parts. That’s what it is.”

While Pascal cheekily misstepped the actual intention behind the thirst-related phrase (understandable considering the extent to which some Twitter users have taken their fanaticism with the actor), he did make one thing very clear.

“I’m not a daddy,” he said before looking directly at the camera and adding, “I’m not going to be a daddy.”

Pascal also poked fun at his history of playing parts where he is essentially a “caretaker of cargo” and clarified just how much time he spends inside the Mandalorian suit (spoiler: it’s not much).