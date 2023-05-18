Pedro Pascal Ditches Disney for ‘Star Wars’ Opposing Project

Many fans have wondered what the future might hold for the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal.

The Mandalorian is set a few years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) and before Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). The story revolves around the Mandalorian’s journey as he takes on various bounties and navigates the lawless and dangerous world of the Star Wars galaxy. However, everything changes when he encounters a mysterious and adorable alien creature called Grogu, but popularly referred to as “Baby Yoda” by fans.

The series has three seasons, totaling 24 episodes. The show has received critical acclaim, being called “the most consistent Star Wars series ever made, and Disney has already confirmed that Season 4 is coming to the streaming platform. Jon Favreau has already stated that he has written the scripts, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t questions moving forward, especially about the future of Pedro Pascal and his involvement in the series.

The series combines elements of space westerns and samurai films, featuring a mix of action, adventure, and character-driven storytelling. It has been praised for its high production values, compelling characters, and the nostalgic feel it captures from the original Star Wars trilogy.

Though it’s been confirmed that Pascal will return for Season 4, it seems that he is looking at other endeavors, including one that is in direct opposition to the style of The Mandalorian in a lot of ways. Pascal’s new short film, titled Strange Way of Life, was 30 minutes long and debuted at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. The film stars Pascal alongside Ethan Hawke and was directed by Pedro Almodóvar. The two play gay cowboys, and the melodrama follows them exploring their past relationship while in the midst of the wild, wild west.

With Pascal looking at other potential projects in the future– including new full-length featured films and the success of HBO’s The Last of Us (though the series is facing some peril currently)– it seems that the future of The Mandalorian could soon be coming to an end. We know that we’ll get the fourth season, which will absolutely be welcomed by fans and well-watched, but there are no guarantees after that.

Many insiders said they believed Pascal wouldn’t return for Season 4 before Jon Favreau confirmed its renewal, and this new short film is just another reason to believe that the time remaining for Pascal to play the beloved character in the Star Wars series might be limited.

The good news is that we’ve got Season 4 in the works, but any future plans for the television series are looking uncertain.

