Pedro Pascal Opens Up About Potential ‘The Last of Us’ Change

Pedro Pascal might be changing things in a big way for HBO’s The Last of Us.

The Last of Us Season 1 aired earlier this year and amazed fans. Not only did HBO manage to adapt the beloved video game franchise into a series, but it also found a way to expand the overall story between the infected and how the fungus spread across the country.

Bella Ramsey joined Pascal as Joel and Ellie, an unlikely duo that managed to travel across the country with one goal in mind. Find the fireflies and give Ellie a better life. For those who watched the series or played the game, fans know this doesn’t go as planned, but Pascal’s next time in Season 2 might shock fans.

The Last of Us Part 2 continues the story years later and actually has Joel get murdered early on in the game. Pascal shares in a new interview that his character might end up living longer than fans would expect as the series might take a new turn:

“I think Part II has more leeway. I think it seemed to me, as far as the people that I talked to, that it’s a different immersive experience. While there are things that have to happen for the central narrative to occur, it seems like it’s a little bit more open. So, that means I don’t… fu**ing know how they’re going to do it. […] Maybe they’re gonna do it, maybe they’re not gonna do it!”

There is a time gap between Part 1 and Part 2, meaning that the series might save Part 2 for Season 3 and build on Joel and Ellie’s relationship in between those two big adventures. That being said, it’s hard to see what type of story would be worth exploring in Season 2 without straying away from the games.

It’s possible that Season 2 might take some parts of Part 2 and break it into two seasons which could be very interesting, but Pedro Pascal will just have to wait and see what HBO does. If Joel gets killed immediately, Pascal has no problems if it is done properly.

With the Writer’s Strike happening, it’s not clear when fans should expect Season 2 to release, since the series might be on hold until the strike finishes. Whenever HBO finally releases the next season, fans will be ready to see more infected and hopefully see more of Joel and Ellie before the series commits to Part 2.

Do you think Joel and Ellie will get more screentime before his death? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!