Will Ferrell Makes a Comeback in Star-Studded AMC Exclusive

It’s been a while since Elf and a stint on The Office, but an AMC-exclusive movie means Will Ferrell makes a comeback—in more ways than one. The film features some prominent Hollywood names and flips the classic talking-dog trope on its head.

Strays Helps Will Ferrell Make a Comeback

It’s no secret that the actor who starred in Spirited and hosted Saturday Night Live has an impressive resume. But since Ferrell began working more in production, the content side dropped alongside the writers’ strike. The good news? New material means Will Ferrell makes a comeback on the big screen alongside his film counterpart, Reggie.

The movie is R-rated, running just over an hour and a half. It’s essentially a Homeward Bound tale, but less ’90s and far edgier. Reggie, the innocent dog, gets abandoned by his caregiver. Refusing to believe it, the pup ventures on and meets Bug and learns some tough lessons.

At its heart, it’s a tale of learning about relationship toxicity and the value of freedom. Having some big names playing the roles just adds weight to its morals.

Strays Features Impressive A-Listers

The show might mean Will Ferrell makes a comeback, and it’s alongside the same tier of talent fans have come to expect. Oscar® winner Jamie Foxx plays the tough one, a reminder of excellent performances in Django Unchained, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Soul.

Alongside Ferrell and Foxx is the well-known Will Forte, the main character on Last Man on Earth and a frequent voice actor on Bob’s Burgers. Each actor brings a unique twist on humor to the table. The blend of seriousness and comedic relief makes movies like Strays possible.

The movie releases on August 18, 2023, and premieres as an AMC exclusive in cinemas and platforms. Initially, the film was due on June 9, but the writer’s strike hit the film’s momentum. Now, Will Ferrell makes a comeback in midsummer, letting fans see an edgy take on a tale of some adorable pups.

Are you planning to watch Stray in theatres and Will Ferrell's comeback firsthand?