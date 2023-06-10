What makes a hero?

Disney films have enchanted audiences for countless years with their rich and captivating legacy. The Walt Disney Company has remained dedicated to fostering creativity, pushing boundaries with innovative storytelling, and evoking heartfelt emotions, resulting in movies that have become an integral part of popular culture. Since the groundbreaking release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937, Disney has consistently delivered a remarkable collection of timeless classics. From cherished films like The Lion King (1994), Beauty and the Beast (1992), and Frozen (2013), Disney’s repertoire is brimming with stories that have entertained generations upon generations. Their continued presence is a testament to the enduring magic of Disney.

Disney animation and talking animals

Talking animals have been a staple of Disney’s animated classics for decades. One could say, for over a century — with the Disney 100 celebrations taking place this year. The very company is founded upon a talking animal, in fact — with Mickey Mouse being the quintessential talking creature from the iconic days of Steamboat Willie (1928) — who now represents one of the largest media companies in the world.

Humans have always had a connection with animals. Anthropomorphism, which is the attribution of human characteristics to non-human entities, including animals, has long been a part of human culture and storytelling. Disney is absolutely aware that personifying animals is a fantastic vehicle for storytelling — with an inherent appeal to both children and adults alike, Disney has a knack for knowing just how to enhance the natural characteristics of the animals in the world around us.

How do we define “heroic”?

Now, the question is the definition of “heroic”.

Whether it’s the terror of Bengal tiger Shere Khan’s suave ferocity in The Jungle Book (1967), or Winnie the Pooh’s round, honey-loving tummy, Disney takes elements of the natural world and dials it up to a hundred — and that goes for more human ideals like heroism.

But what makes a hero? The answer is: many things. But chief among them are courage, compassion, selflessness, integrity, determination and leadership — which we will definitely see in the iconic talking animals of this list!

Disney’s most heroic talking animals ranked

Presenting our definitive ranking of the most heroic talking animals in Disney history, ranked from least to most heroic (although that is ultimately subjective, and every character on this list is arguably a hero in their own right).

10. Flik — A Bug’s Life (1998)

Flik, the inventive and determined ant from Pixar Animation Studio’s A Bug’s Life, is a prime example of a heroic talking animal. Despite being an outcast among his fellow ants, Flik possesses an unwavering spirit of bravery and resourcefulness. When his colony is threatened by a gang of menacing grasshoppers, Flik takes it upon himself to find a way to save his community. His intelligence and problem-solving skills shine as he ventures out into the world, gathering a group of unlikely allies and devising creative strategies to stand up against the oppressive grasshoppers. Flik’s unwavering determination, selflessness, and ability to rally others around a common cause make him a true hero, showcasing that even the smallest creatures can accomplish great things through courage and ingenuity.

9. Marlin and Dory — Finding Nemo (2003), Finding Dory (2016)

Why are Marlin (Albert Brooks) and Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) from Finding Nemo (and Finding Dory) so heroic? For starters, Marlin crossed the entire ocean to save his son, Nemo (Alexander Gould) from he hands of a scuba-diving Australian dentist. If anything, the cautious and overprotective clownfish Marlin stepped way out of his comfort zone to embark on a life-changing journey — eventually taking the biggest step in learning to trust his son.

Dory’s heroism lies in her persistence and resilience in the face of adversity, despite her challenges with short-term memory loss. Her determinism and all-around good nature led her to actually finding her parents throughout the course of Finding Dory — while also helping the aquatic life who resided in the Marine Life Institute.

8. Flounder and Sebastian — The Little Mermaid (1989)

Flounder (Jason Marin), Ariel’s loyal fish companion, exhibits bravery through unwavering support for his best mermaid friend. Despite being timid and easily frightened, Flounder consistently stands by Ariel’s side, helping her throughout her journey. He accompanies her on dangerous adventures, offers words of encouragement, and even puts himself at risk to protect her.

Sebastian the crab (Samuel E. Wright), King Triton’s advisor, showcases heroism through his wisdom and guidance. He is tasked with looking after Ariel and ensuring her safety, often acting as her voice of reason. Sebastian offers valuable advice, helps Ariel navigate the challenges of the human world, and even risks his own safety to protect her — just like Flounder. The two of them were instrumental in taking down the evil Sea-Witch Ursula (Pat Carroll)!

7. Copper and Tod — The Fox and the Hound (1981)

This movie will never fail to get the waterworks flowing.

Despite the challenges he faces as a fox in a world that views him as a threat, Tod maintains a kind and optimistic nature. Tod’s ability to see beyond stereotypes and his willingness to embrace friendship in the face of adversity make him truly heroic.

Of course, we can’t forget when Copper stands up for Tod and prevents him from being killed! Importantly, he begins to question the assumptions and prejudices ingrained in his role as a hunting dog. Despite the pressures to conform, Copper remains loyal to his friendship with Tod. He ultimately chooses friendship and love over societal expectations, demonstrating bravery and standing up for what he believes is right.

6. Robin Hood — Robin Hood (1973)

Disney’s portrayal of Robin Hood in the animated film Robin Hood depicts him as a classic heroic figure.

With his courage, skill, and compassion, Robin Hood, voiced by Brian Bedford, fearlessly challenges the corrupt rulers of Nottingham, defending the oppressed and fighting for justice. His acts of generosity and selflessness, robbing from the rich to give to the needy, perfectly showcase his compassion for the impoverished people (animals) being taken advantage of. Robin Hood’s leadership and ability to inspire others to stand up against injustice, along with Maid Marian (Monica Evans) and Little John (Phil Harris) really bring out his cleverness and resourcefulness — solidifying his place as a beloved and iconic hero in the Disney canon.

5. Nick Wilde (and Judy Hopps) — Zootopia/Zootropolis (2016)

Back when John Lasseter (now accused of sexual misconduct) was still at Pixar, the studio put out one of the most memorable Pixar films ever — and a literal “zoo-topia” of talking animals!

Nick Wilde being a civilian, really steps up to the plate in Zootopia. At the beginning of the film, Nick is portrayed as a sly and cunning character involved in shady activities. However, as the story progresses, Nick undergoes a transformation and reveals his true heroism. He learns the value of trust, friendship, and the importance of doing what is right. His journey from a skeptical and self-serving individual to someone who fights for justice showcases his growth and redemption.

Judy, a determined bunny, is the first rabbit police officer and works hard to prove herself despite discrimination. Being a police officer already, heroism is literally her job! But together, they exhibit bravery in the face of danger and inspire positive change in Zootopia. Their journey teaches the importance of unity, equality, and embracing diversity, making them truly heroic characters.

4. Every animal in 101 Dalmations/One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

It’s rather amazing — almost every animal in this movie is a hero.

Pongo and Perdita, the parents of the kidnapped dalmatian puppies, are the main heroes of the film. They showcase bravery, determination, and unwavering love for their offspring. Pongo (Rod Taylor) takes the initiative to find his puppies and, alongside Perdita (Cate Bauer), embarks on a daring adventure to rescue them. Their relentless pursuit, resourcefulness, and protective instincts make them heroic figures.

This isn’t to say that the Dalmation puppies themselves weren’t ridiculously brave — they exhibit courage and cleverness in finding ways to outwit their captors and contribute to their own rescue. Also instrumental to the dalmations’ success (and naturally very heroic) are their animal allies, Sergeant Tibbs (David Frankham), Captain (Ramsay Hill), and Colonel (J. Pat O’Malley) — not to mention the entire Twilight Bark network of dogs!

3. Remy — Ratatouille (2007)

Remy (Patton Oswalt), the main character in Pixar’s Oscar-winning Ratatouille, is a less “classic” heroic figure — but one nonetheless. With unwavering determination and ambition, Remy pursues his dream of becoming a renowned chef as a rat in a human-dominated culinary world. His exceptional culinary skills, creativity, and refined palate are undoubted — but it’s his bravery in defying expectations and the desires of his controlling father that truly inspires others. Through his passion for food and his desire to create meaningful connections, Remy brings joy and positive change to those around him, solidifying his place as a truly heroic character.

2. Simba — The Lion King (1994)

Simba is Disney’s talking-animal-Hamlet.

Despite the tragic loss of his father, Simba displays immense bravery by facing his fears and taking on his responsibilities as the rightful king. Throughout his journey, he experiences significant personal growth, accepting the weight of his leadership role and learning from his mistakes. Simba’s unwavering loyalty and love for his family and friends, as well as his willingness to sacrifice for their well-being, showcase his noble character. His ability to forgive himself and others, including his uncle Scar, highlights his capacity for redemption. Simba’s transformative journey and the lessons he imparts make him a truly heroic character in The Lion King.

Honorary mentions here are Timon and Pumbaa (voiced by Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella respectively), who put aside their “Hakuna Matata” (it means: no worries) nature to act as decoys for the nefarious Scar. When it comes down to it, their loyalty and bravery to their pal Simba is unparalleled! Luau!

1. Bernard (and Miss Bianca) — The Rescuers (1977), The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Bernard and Miss Bianca, the central characters in both The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under, demonstrate heroism through their bravery, compassion, resourcefulness, and unwavering commitment to helping others — despite being teeny tiny mice!

Despite their small size, Bernard and Miss Bianca willingly put themselves in dangerous situations to rescue those in need, whether it’s a young girl in the first film or a captured boy in the sequel. Their unwavering commitment to their goals and their refusal to back down demonstrates their heroic spirit. The two mice make an exceptional team, working together seamlessly and supporting one another — proving that size truly doesn’t matter.

What did you think of our ranking of the most heroic Disney talking animals? Did we miss anyone? Share your thoughts in the comments below!