Fans And Filmmakers Say Oscars’ Integrity “Undermined” By ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer

The 95th Oscars celebrated film last night with awards presented to deserving recipients, musical performances, historical tributes, and a trailer for Disney’s new The Little Mermaid (2023) film.

While a majority of people watching at home enjoyed wins by Jamie Lee Curtis and Brendan Fraser, some filmmakers and fans feel the latter has threatened the honor of the Academy Awards.

After the Oscars for Best Documentary Feature and Live Action Short were presented, stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy introduced the live-action The Little Mermaid trailer.

The trailer received much praise from audiences excited about the film, but others were not happy to see it. Some of those unhappy viewers were filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

“[It] Simply Undermines The Integrity Of The [Oscars].”

Phil Lord was not shy to state his opinion about Disney showing a trailer of its film at The Oscars– an awards show they broadcast on a channel they own. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) and LEGO Movie (2014) filmmaker quickly let his opinion be known on Twitter.

The broadcaster using the Oscars to promote its own movies simply undermines the integrity of the awards — Phil Lord (@philiplord) March 13, 2023

Lord’s partner in crime Chris Miller soon followed, saying it “diminishes the whole enterprise.”

The studio that broadcasts the Oscars doing an all-out ad for one of their upcoming movies live on the Oscar stage is depressing and feels like it diminishes the the whole enterprise — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) March 13, 2023

This wasn’t just limited to Lord and Miller. Other filmmakers chimed in, with Schmigadoon (2021-2023) creator Cinco Paul stating, “Yep. This was gross. Boo to everyone responsible.”

Yep. This was gross. Boo to everyone responsible. https://t.co/IraJEPD3bM — Cinco Paul (@cincopedia) March 13, 2023

Filmmakers weren’t the only ones who thought this was gross. There were lots of people across social media who agreed.

Even Disney Fans Didn’t Like It

Even though Disney-based production companies didn’t take home many awards that night, people noted that it’s still uncouth to only advertise for themselves.

While Warner Bros. Studios did receive a tribute for its history of film, it didn’t serve as an advertisement for anything coming down the pipeline. Disney should have done a similar thing, noted one viewer.

I would’ve like it a lot more if they had focused on Disney’s centennial anniversary and a celebration of the studio’s films like they did with Warners Bros. Leave the trailer for the ad break. — Felipe Amaya ☘️ (@AFelipeAmaya) March 13, 2023

Others used this to point out the “lazy retreading” of turning Disney animated classics into live-action films.

Especially when the upcoming movie they’re promoting is the latest lazy live-action retread of a classic animated film. — Brian K Anderson (@Brian_KA) March 13, 2023

Even a fan who wants to see the movie pointed out the hypocrisy when you can’t play toy commercials during children’s cartoons.

I was yelling. You can’t even play toy commercials during a cartoon if it’s of that cartoon property. Disney can play their ads during an ABC broadcast when it’s not the commercial break? And I actually want to see The Little Mermaid! — Skele-kate (@thebouncingbird) March 13, 2023

In the end, people seem to think the whole act was a wrong choice. At the very least, the Academy Awards producers should have allowed other companies to advertise their movies and celebrate the history of cinema together.

Okay yeah that's messed up tbh. I've been saying the Oscars needs to be like the Game Awards and start dropping trailers, previews, and clips, but the actual network using it for that exclusively? Yeah that is not good. — Justin (@YourMindAches) March 13, 2023

Do you think Disney showing The Little Mermaid’s trailer undermined the integrity of the Oscars? Let us know in the comments below.