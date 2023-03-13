Fans And Filmmakers Say Oscars’ Integrity “Undermined” By ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer

The 95th Oscars celebrated film last night with awards presented to deserving recipients, musical performances, historical tributes, and a trailer for Disney’s new The Little Mermaid (2023) film.

While a majority of people watching at home enjoyed wins by Jamie Lee Curtis and Brendan Fraser, some filmmakers and fans feel the latter has threatened the honor of the Academy Awards.

After the Oscars for Best Documentary Feature and Live Action Short were presented, stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy introduced the live-action The Little Mermaid trailer.

The trailer received much praise from audiences excited about the film, but others were not happy to see it. Some of those unhappy viewers were filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

“[It] Simply Undermines The Integrity Of The [Oscars].”

Phil Lord was not shy to state his opinion about Disney showing a trailer of its film at The Oscars– an awards show they broadcast on a channel they own. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) and LEGO Movie (2014) filmmaker quickly let his opinion be known on Twitter.

Lord’s partner in crime Chris Miller soon followed, saying it “diminishes the whole enterprise.”

This wasn’t just limited to Lord and Miller. Other filmmakers chimed in, with Schmigadoon (2021-2023) creator Cinco Paul stating, “Yep. This was gross. Boo to everyone responsible.”

Filmmakers weren’t the only ones who thought this was gross. There were lots of people across social media who agreed.

Even Disney Fans Didn’t Like It

Even though Disney-based production companies didn’t take home many awards that night, people noted that it’s still uncouth to only advertise for themselves.

While Warner Bros. Studios did receive a tribute for its history of film, it didn’t serve as an advertisement for anything coming down the pipeline. Disney should have done a similar thing, noted one viewer.

Others used this to point out the “lazy retreading” of turning Disney animated classics into live-action films.

Even a fan who wants to see the movie pointed out the hypocrisy when you can’t play toy commercials during children’s cartoons.

In the end, people seem to think the whole act was a wrong choice. At the very least, the Academy Awards producers should have allowed other companies to advertise their movies and celebrate the history of cinema together.

