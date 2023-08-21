‘Loki’ Season 2 Leaks Key Finale Plot Point

Loki season 2 is arguably the most anticipated upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, and some very interesting new information about the Tom Hiddleston Disney+ series has emerged.

The first season of Loki was the third Disney+ television series to be produced for Disney+, following the critically acclaimed Elizabeth Olsen show Wandavision and the comparatively forgotten The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It swiftly became a fan favorite, driven by the roguish charm of Tom Hiddleston and the Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), not to mention the first hints of the Multiverse concept that would increasingly define the MCU’s efforts for the future.

In the finale of the first season of Loki, Sylvie killed a mysterious figure known as He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), which seems to have prompted the increasing amount of universe-destroying “Incursions” as seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and likely to be the focus of the future Avengers: Secret Wars.

What Happened After the Finale

In a new interview, Loki season 2 executive producer Kevin Wright revealed exactly what happened to Sylvie after the climactic, possibly apocalyptic moments of the last season’s finale.

According to Kevin Wright (per Fast Company), he had a conversation with Sophia Di Martino in which he asked her, “This character had been on a decades-long, maybe centuries-long revenge mission and the classic trope of those stories is that it’s all-consuming and she’s not thinking about what comes next… Now she has this moment of opportunity, where is she going to go?”

To which Di Martino answered, “She’d probably be pretty hungry.”

‘Loki’ Season 2 and McDonald’s

Kevin Wright goes on to say that, “When we stayed in the view of character, this woman who went on the run as a child, had been running through time, a fugitive of time, living in apocalypses, never being able to relax or slow down, the novelty of walking into a 1980s McDonald’s looked appealing… You play a Little League game and go to McDonald’s. You go to a kid’s birthday party at McDonald’s. Someone like Sylvie would never have experienced that, and would be really taken by that.”

This connects directly to the Loki season 2-McDonald’s connection that has already been hinted at by trailers and one of the more bizarre food tie-in promotions from the iconic fast food chain in recent memory.

It is not exactly clear exactly how Sylvie ends up working at a McDonald’s or why the Tom Hiddleston version of Loki seeks her out there, but it really seems that the Golden Arches have a significant presence in the MCU.

The Future of the God of Mischief

Loki season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on October 6, and will feature returning stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Jonathan Majors. This time around, Majors will portray a character named Victor Timely, yet another variant of Kang the Conqueror from what we have seen so far.

While we have only gotten enigmatic hints as to the role Victor Timely will play in Loki season 2, it is safe to say that Jonathan Majors will be a major part of the show, even after he was killed as He Who Remains. We’ll have to see if he has anything to say about McDonald’s.

What do you think McDonald’s will have to do with Loki? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!