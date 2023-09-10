‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Married in Secret Wedding

In a surprising announcement, Marvel Cinematic Universe icon Chris Evans has officially gotten married to his longtime partner in a secret wedding.

Chris Evans is easily one of the most recognizable actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he has received recognition for his performances in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) and Fantastic Four (2005) as the Human Torch, he became a megastar after being cast as Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011).

Since then, he has been a consistent presence for Marvel Studios, starring in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016), as well as every single film in the Avengers series. Since then, Evans has seemingly walked away from the MCU, passing on his mantle to Anthony Mackie.

Since then, Evans has starred in multiple films, including Knives Out (2019) alongside Ana de Armas, Pixar’s Lightyear (2022), and the upcoming Pain Hustlers (2023) with Emily Blunt. However, the beloved superhero is now in the news for a more matrimonial reason.

Chris Evans is Officially Off the Market

According to Page Six, an insider told them that Chris Evans officially married his longtime girlfriend, actress Alba Baptista. She is most well-known for her performances in Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris (2022) and the Netflix series Warrior Nun (2020-2022).

Rumors began circulating about the couple when an anonymous source told People in November 2022 that Evans and Baptista had been dating for “over a year.” The insider stated, “They are in love, and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.” The couple became Instagram official when Evans posted pictures of the duo on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

The ceremony was held in secret this past Saturday at their home near Boston, Massachusetts. It was small and private, with only their closest family and friends invited to take part in the celebration.

Amongst those attending were some of Evans’ Avengers co-stars, including Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man). Every guest had to sign an NDA and turn in their cell phones. The ceremony was described as intimate and beautiful.

Congratulations to Chris Evans and Alba Baptista!