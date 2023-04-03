Chris Evans Opens Up About His MCU Return

Chris Evans is still Captain America for many fans, and the actor shares some new details about how he feels about a potential MCU return and why Steve Rogers might get a few more stories told in the future.

Steve Rogers served as Captain America until Avengers: Endgame (2019), where he chose to start a family back in time with Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter rather than join the Avengers crew after the Blip. He returned the Infinity Stones back where they belonged and lived a happy life. His shield was passed on to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon, who is now the new Captain America. Fans know that Mackie’s Captain America will continue the franchise in Captain America: New World Order with many other MCU actors returning to the franchise.

While fans were happy Steve got a happy ending, the character is still a fan-favorite, and Marvel fans wish that the actor could get another MCU project as Cap. The Multiverse Saga opens the door for potential variants of Steve Rogers to appear. Still, Evans has been reluctant to show up in any project, believing the timing of when Cap returns matters.

Unlike other MCU actors, Evans isn’t opposed to returning as Steve Rogers. He doesn’t want his next MCU appearance to ruin the beautiful story he already told in the Infinity Saga. One rumored project that fans want is the story of how Rogers returned all of the Infinity Stones, as it would be fun seeing the super hero travel through time and end up with Peggy Carter instead of going home.

Other fans point out that fans may see Evans return as another super hero in Avengers: Secret Wars (2026), as the actor first starred in a Marvel movie as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in Sony’s Fantastic Four. This would be a fun way for the actor to return and poke fun at his previous role in a Marvel project before he got to don the stripes and be Captain America.

Thankfully, Evans has broken his silence on being Captain America while talking to a panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, where Laughing Place recorded his words on whether or not he will return:

“Do I think there are more Steve Rogers stories to tell? Sure, but at the same time, I’m very, very precious with it. It’s like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much and I just don’t want to mess up in any way.”

Evans continues by saying he was in something “very special,” and the last thing he wants to do is ruin that by joining a new MCU project when the time isn’t right to tell more Steve Roger stories:

“And I was a part of something that was so special for a really special period of time and in a way, it really landed so well. I don’t know. As much as I’m connected to that role and love telling those stories of working with those people, it doesn’t quite feel right, right now.”

While fans might be discouraged to hear that Evans isn’t interested in doing a Captain America project, the door is still open for his MCU return. He hasn’t turned his back on the franchise but is waiting for the right time to return. When he does, Marvel fans will be ready as the First Avenger deserves a few more stories to be told before the actor says goodbye to Steve Rogers.

Do you want Chris Evans to return to the MCU as Captain America? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!