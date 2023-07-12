Emily Blunt Reveals Why She is Done Acting

Mary Poppins Returns superstar, Emily Blunt, has announced that she will be taking a break from acting to spend more time with her family. The British actress, who is married to fellow actor, John Krasinski, elaborated on the decision during an interview on the “Table for Two” podcast. She confessed that because she feels she has not balanced her professional life with motherhood well, she is taking the rest of the year off.

Blunt is a mother of two girls, Hazel and Violet, who were born in 2014 and 2016. Since the birth of her first child until this year, she has been featured in eighteen projects. Most notable films include — Edge of Tomorrow (2014), Into the Woods (2014), Sicario (2015), The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016), A Quiet Place I & II (2018 & 2020), Mary Poppins Returns (2018), Jungle Cruise (2021) and most recently, Oppenheimer (2023).

The Devil Wears Prada star stated that she worked quite a bit last year and her oldest is already nine, the last year of single digits. She added that she wants to be present for questions such as, ‘Will you wake me up?’, ‘Will you take me to school?’, ‘Will you put me to bed?.’ She expressed that she needs to be there for those moments.

She articulated that she has had a beautiful time on many of her projects, but that some are more intense than others. The time-consuming ones have taken the biggest emotional toll on her and her kids. Blunt professed the guilt she felt even though it is not wrong to want to be something outside of being a mother. Moreover, she also wants her girls to grow up and find a passion they adore as well.

The glamour of acting in Hollywood has been peeled away at an even higher rate to the public. More and more actors have been communicating the emotional and physical toll the craft takes on them. Plus, add the systemic corruption of unfair payments for actors by unregulated film studios and the problem intensifies exponentially. Blunt’s acting hiatus is emblematic of how overworked and/or underpaid many actors are, to the point it is effecting artists making art.