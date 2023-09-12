Just how messed up did the MCU get?

For many years now, Kevin Feige has served as the President of Marvel Studios, where he has overseen the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), now under the ownership of The Walt Disney Company. The MCU has left an indelible mark on the superhero movie genre and the entire film industry, leaving a lasting impact despite varying opinions on the matter. The expansive narrative, known as the Infinity Saga, reached its height with the highly anticipated releases of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019, marking the conclusion of Phase Three.

Through its ongoing expansion and numerous accomplishments, the franchise has solidified its position as a major force in the world of filmmaking.

Following the departure of the beloved character Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, who made a heroic sacrifice to defeat Thanos (played by Josh Brolin), and Chris Evans bidding farewell to his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America by passing on the Captain America legacy, it has become evident that there is an opportunity for prominent superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to step into the spotlight.

Marvel Studios: A State of Trouble

In addition to the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which has persisted for several months with no clear resolution in sight, the film industry is grappling with the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike as well, which has resulted in a near-total shutdown of Hollywood. Adding to these challenges, Marvel Studios is currently facing a significant dilemma involving Jonathan Majors, the actor portraying Kang the Conqueror, upon whose shoulders the entire future of Phase Five (including Avengers 5/Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) rests. Majors is currently facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

Furthermore, the departure of James Gunn, the director and writer of the wildly successful Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise, has now taken on the role of co-CEO at DC Studios and its associated DC Universe, alongside Peter Safran — introducing new competition for Marvel Studios.

Regrettably, these ambitious plans to deliver the next cinematic experiences on par with Infinity War and Endgame, coupled with the increased pace of Marvel production during the “Bob Chapek era” at The Walt Disney Company, have placed a heavy workload on Marvel Studios employees, who are also facing challenges related to fair pay and worker’s rights.

But it seems like it wasn’t just these labor issues that have seemingly “messed up” the MCU.

What “Messed Up” Marvel Studios?

Recently, costume designer for Marvel Studios Graham Churchyard opened up about just how “shook up” the Marvel Cinematic Universe became after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hollywood insider @CanWeGetSomeToast shared the following video clip of Churchyard via Spider-Man News, and added some insight into just how badly the MCU was “messed up” as a result. Since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) was initially slated to debut before Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the global pandemic definitely threw a wrench into the MCU works — shuffling the Feige-run cinematic universe around completely and meaning certain seemingly random and “fleeting” characters would have gotten more time to be developed:

Covid messed the MCU up so bad. Had Multiverse of Madness come out before Spider-Man: No Way Home like originally planned, America Chavez would’ve been the one to summon the other Peters since she would’ve been studying at Kamar Taj already. It makes a lot more sense than setting up the “Ned has talent for Magic” plot thread that’ll never get picked up again.

Covid messed the MCU up so bad. Had Multiverse of Madness come out before Spider-Man: No Way Home like originally planned, America Chavez would’ve been the one to summon the other Peters since she would’ve been studying at Kamar Taj already. It makes a lot more sense than… https://t.co/Dt9QlnMRks — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) September 10, 2023

This means that the MCU as envisioned pre-COVID definitely looked more cohesive — instead of having seemingly one-off characters like America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) randomly thrown into films like Multiverse of Madness purely as a MacGuffin, better charted character arcs and connections would have helped Phase Four feel a lot more put together.

Naturally users like @NeoGodGoku were confused, wondering if Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would have had a different role in Spider-Man: No Way Home:

NeoGodGoku: Does this mean Tobey & Andrew would’ve had bigger roles in No Way Home? CanWeGetToast: Their roles were pretty significant in to begin with. America Chavez would’ve introduced them on screen with her powers instead of Ned is all.

Their roles were pretty significant in to begin with. America Chavez would’ve introduced them on screen with her powers instead of Ned is all. — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) September 10, 2023

At the end of the day, these “maybes” will remain “what ifs”. The MCU post-COVID definitely has a lot to make up for, as “superhero fatigue” and frequent commiserations of a Marvel Cinematic Universe in decline post-Iron Man plague the Disney-owned franchise.

Do you think Marvel Studios can bounce back after COVID? Or is the MCU “over” as we know it? Share your thoughts in the comments below!