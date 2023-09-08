Deadpool to Launch ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Marvel Studios has been in a hotbed of controversy in recent reports. As the studio pushes back on multiple MCU entries, given the recent strikes in Hollywood, it’s surprising to learn that the upcoming Deadpool sequel might be the spearhead into the next Avengers chapter.

Deadpool and his franchise aren’t exactly known for the complex narratives and storylines the Avengers series weaves, but could his popularity save the Marvel Cinematic Universe? That sounds highly unlikely at face value, but the Merc with the Mouth has done weirder things before.

Deadpool, X-Men, and the Avengers?

Both Disney and Marvel have had their hands full of delays and cancelations, but fans still have Deadpool 3 to tide them over. While they might have to wait before there’s any progress made on films like Blade or The Legendary Star-Lord, Deadpool is gathering a total who’s-who of the MCU.

The announced sequel is slated to be the next Multiverse of Madness and is already rumored to pave the way for the X-Men to join the MCU given Wolverine’s debut. However, a recent post on Twitter/X revealed that the project will also lead into Avengers: Secret Wars.

‘DEADPOOL 3’ will reportedly lead directly into ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’. The film will showcase multiple realities collapsing and the #TVA’s plan to save certain heroes from each reality and place them on New Earth/Battleworld. (via: @TheComixKid) pic.twitter.com/8abvyFwsDI — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) September 8, 2023

“The film will showcase multiple realities collapsing and the TVA’s plan to save certain heroes from each reality and place them on New Earth/Battleworld.”

Inspired by the comic run and toy line of the same name, Avengers: Secret Wars will put Marvel’s best and brightest against one another in the ultimate battle. With rumors of various characters, living and dead, supposedly on board for the next Marvel phase, it wouldn’t be surprising to know that Deadpool would be involved.

As any comic book reader knows, Deadpool isn’t a character that plays by the rules. He might not have Doctor Strange’s amulet or America Vasquez’s portal-jumping abilities, but he knows how to absolutely obliterate the fourth wall. Bringing in a mixed bag of Marvel characters wouldn’t be unheard of.

That all being said, it feels really bizarre for this to be Marvel’s way of bringing the Avengers together again. Of all the ways they could gather heroes, old and new, together for the fight on Battleworld, Deadpool is the one they’re going with? It’s not really something most are probably expecting.

The last Avengers-level threat was the Infinity War, and that took several story arcs to even reach the first half of the grand finale. Is Ryan Reynolds’ wisecracking, cartoonish red mercenary really the direction Marvel should take?

It’s likely a safe bet that Marvel Studios is relying on Deadpool’s pop-culture standing with fans to act as a main attraction for Secret Wars. In light of recent reports of superhero fatigue, the project might be utilizing his madcap ways to ensure a sort of entertainment-value insurance simply to get viewers in theaters.

Of course, this is all pure speculation, and no official announcement has been made by Marvel or Disney. Still, the fact that this could realistically happen can’t be denied.

Will Deadpool be the link that binds the Avengers together again? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!